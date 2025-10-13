Linda Kahn to Bring WAIT 'TIL YOU SEE WHAT'S NEXT To Jazz On Main

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Linda Kahn will sing her award winning album, Wait 'Til You See What's Next, Thursday, November 6, 7:00 PM at Jazz on Main in Mt. Kisco. Linda shares her personal stories of love, life and dreams through the music of Jason Robert Brown, Alan Jay Lerner, John Kander, Julie Gold, Harold Arlen, and Barry Manilow. Join her and renowned pianist Mark Hartman in an evening of romantic and inspiring songs.

Produced and directed by composer and Broadway luminary, David Friedman, Kahn's 2024 Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Recording, Wait 'Til You See What's Next, is available to stream or download at Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

"While the album would be worthwhile simply for the introduction of a remarkably talented singer, it is so much more than that. On the music side, it is a gallery of some of New York cabaret's finest arrangers, accompanists, and musicians. Unlike many recordings featuring multiple music directors which can seem 'cut & paste,' this one remains a cohesive and singular statement. It is a work of art." ~ Gerry Geddes, Bistro Awards