Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; Elmwood Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings - 12/5/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Dougherty - NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 23%

Cal Chiang - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 15%

Paul Aguirre - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 15%

Jesse Pellegrino - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham Memorial High School 14%

Lena Gilbert - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 12%

Jane Abbott - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 8%

Sarah Hicks - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 7%

Jenny Lido - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 3%

Sarah Hicks - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Sarah Hicks - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Fenton - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 19%

Alyssa Ridder - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 14%

Patricia White - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 14%

Frank Portanova - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac HS 9%

Neil Schleifer - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 8%

Janet Fenton - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Playhouse 8%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 7%

Michelle Romanello - “RENT” - Soop Theatre, Pelham, NY 6%

Heather Golden - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - The Harrison Players, Inc. 4%

Veronika Hindle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 4%

Neil Schleifer - CLUE - Pelham MHS 3%

Paul Romanello - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alan Demovsky - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 19%

Jennifer Sandella - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 17%

Thomas Beck & Neil Schliefer - BRIGHT STAR - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 14%

Cal Chiang - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 13%

Claudia Stefany - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Playhouse 12%

Frank Portanova - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Archbishop Stepinac High School 11%

Paul Romanello - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 8%

Veronika Hindle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 4%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Thomas Beck & Neil Schliefer - CLUE: ON STAGE! - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 23%

John Treacy Egan - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 23%

Michael Edan - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Playhouse 14%

Derek Tarson - YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 10%

Armand Pagellini - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Actors conservatory theatre 9%

Sweat - KATHLEEN MAHAN - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

Anthony Valbiro - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 5%

Jenna Isabella - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 4%

Trent Dawson - OLEANNA - Bedford Village Historical House 4%



Best Ensemble Performance

NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 18%

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 13%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 12%

FALSETTOS - ANTRIM PLAYHOUSE 11%

BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 10%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac 8%

RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 8%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

LOVES LABOUR’S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 2%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Harrison Players 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

OLEANNA - Katonah Classic Stage, Inc 1%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 0%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ray poquette - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 17%

Jamie Roderick - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 16%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac 11%

Jeanne Ann Carter - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 11%

BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 9%

Michael Gnazzo - FALSETTOS - ANTRIM PLAYHOUSE 7%

Mike Gnazzo - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

Meg Flood - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 7%

Anthony Santora - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 4%

Mike Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 2%

David Lovett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Evan Brenner - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - The Harrison Players, Inc. 1%

David Lovett - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

David Lovett - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 0%

Evan Brenner - CASA VALENTINA - The Harrison Players, Inc.. 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joe Benjamin - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 17%

George Croom - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 15%

T.C. Kincer - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 14%

Tony Bellomy - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Playhouse 14%

Victoria Casella - NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 13%

Vicki Casella - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 12%

Jonah Scott & Sierra Scott - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 7%

Martin Harich - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 4%

Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 2%

Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Musical

NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF COLE PORTER - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 23%

FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 15%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 15%

BRIGHT STAR - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 14%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - A. Stepinac HS 12%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 3%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 30%

BE STILL BE SILENT BY DANIEL TOBIAS - SOOP Theatre Company 28%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 25%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 18%



Best Performer In A Musical

Maddy Lyons - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 14%

Candace Lynn Matthews - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Yasmin Ranz-Lind - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 11%

Katie Scott - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac HS 8%

Malia McClellan - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 8%

Edward Van Saders - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 7%

Grace Callahan - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Jenn Bedell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 6%

Lisa Spielman - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 6%

Tyler Miranda - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 5%

Isaac J. Conner - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 5%

Oliver Tam - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 4%

Jason Summers - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Isaac J. Conner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 2%

Liam Ginsburg - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 1%

Oliver Tam - BRIGHT STAR - PMHS 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Oliver Tam - CLUE - Pelham M 16%

Steven Telsey - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 14%

Ryan McNeill - YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 10%

Kimberley Lowden - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 9%

Jonathan Randell Silver - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 7%

Kenneth Laboy Vazquez - SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

Janet Dickinson - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 6%

Misti Tindiglia - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 5%

Terence Keyes - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 5%

Paul Romanello - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 4%

Gina Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 3%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Irvington Shakespeare Company 3%

Joshua David Robinson - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Caturah Brown - LOVES LABORS LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 2%

Julia Schonberg - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 2%

Jeff Zitofscky - CASA VALENTINA - The Harrison Players, Inc. 2%

Trent Dawson - PRIVATE LIVES - Bedford Hills Community House 1%

Lea Dimarchi - OLEANNA - Katonah Classic Stage, Inc 1%

Mike Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 1%

Jordan Lage - OLEANNA - Katonah Clasic Stage 1%

Jack Saleeby - ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Irvington Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Play

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 19%

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 18%

CLUE: ON STAGE! - Pelham HS Sock'n'Buskin 17%

SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 13%

BE STILL BE SILENT BY DANIEL TOBIAS - SOOP Theatre Company 12%

SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - ACT 7%

LOVES LABORS LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 5%

ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 4%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 3%

OLEANNA - Bedford Village Historical House 2%

PRIVATE LIVES - Bedford Hills Community House 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reilly Rabitaille - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 16%

Taylor Edelle Stuart - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 16%

Michael Smith - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 15%

David Julin - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 9%

Rob Ward - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 8%

Bill Mentz - SWEAT - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Bill Mentz - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 6%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 5%

Dave Benson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 4%

Jenna Isabella - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 4%

Anthony Valbiro - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 3%

Anthony J. Valbiro - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Harrison Players 3%

Steve Loftus - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 2%

Steve Loftus - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Steve Loftus - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Larry Wilbur - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 51%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 26%

Larry Wilbur - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 23%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael DelValle - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 20%

DaShaun Williams - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 13%

Zully Ramos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 11%

Grace Kelly Kretzmen - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 11%

Katie Scott - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 10%

Ava Pursel - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Archbishop Stepinac HS 5%

Caitlin Winston - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 5%

Jake Ellengold - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 4%

Jon Huston - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 3%

Jeremy Tam - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 3%

Ava Pedorella - RENT - Soop 3%

Michelle Foard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 3%

Kirsten Agbenyega - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Austin Kelly - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Austin Gresham - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 2%

Ava Pursel - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Jeff Parsons - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 1%

Natalie Pursel - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 1%

Gabriella Johnson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 1%

