James Canning Joins Carole Demas and Ilene Kristen for WE GO TOGETHER

The show will play February 25th at Skylight Run.

Feb. 12, 2022  
What's more fun than two original GREASE cast members? 3 is! Last year we brought you two: Carole Demas and Ilene Kristen. This year, to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the show's Broadway Opening, and their friendship, James Canning joins Ilene and Carole for a fun get-together, bringing music of the season plus stories, laughs and songs saluting the iconic GREASE they originated. Music Direction by Ian Herman. Engineered by Stuart Allyn.

WE GO TOGETHER - Our February 25th show brims with songs, sighs and smiles, intimate memories of long careers and music of many genres including some of Ilene's own works.

"Charming and delightful entertainment...alive and beautiful, available for your personal indulgence, in a wonderful place called Skylight Run".....BroadwayWorld

For tickets: Tickets

50 years ago, this irresistible trio met as stars of Broadway's original Grease, creating (respectively) SANDY, PATTY and DOODY. Building bonds of long friendship while working with the cast and creative team, they became an enduring part of one of the most iconic shows in the history of Broadway.

Carole, Ilene and James have also continued their extensive, varied careers on television and in film. Carole and Ilene have appeared together in numerous benefit events and performances in NYC's fabled cabaret venues. Now they are here for you, in a rare reunion, via Live from Skylight Run's live-streamed series, in an unforgettable show!


