JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF Returns To Chappaqua Performing Arts Center

The Broadway-style musical Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off will return to Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, March 28-30. 100% of ticket purchases will benefit Friends of Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, a non profit organization established to provide financial support and programming to ChappPAC. Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off is A Frank Shiner Music Production, with Book and Lyrics by Barbara Campbell, Music by Brad Ross, and Directed by Tom Wallace.

It's sweet. It's savory. It's five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. A determined young woman dreaming of opening her own bakery. A twice-divorced nail technician who wants to fit in with her boyfriend's circle of friends. A shy school nurse who is torn between family obligations and a desire to participate. A mysterious man from Brooklyn whose presence arouses suspicion. And the reigning champion who disguises her ruthless drive to win with smiles and pleasantries. Two will resort to sabotage in their attempt to win. Others will discover hidden strengths that help them deal with the pressure. They'll all have to make tough choices about who they are and what they truly want. And they'll all get their just desserts - including the pompous meteorologist acting as emcee. But it's the personal journey each contestant takes that will remain with audience members long after the winner is announced. It's all happening at the Jefferson County Bake-Off where the competition may be fierce, but the results are always satisfying!

Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off premiered in 2021 at The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT, followed by an 8-week run at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, IL, in 2022, and productions at Off Broadway Palm Theatre in Fort Myers, FL, Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, NY, La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro, OH, and Theatre Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL, in 2023.

Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off, with music composed by Brad Ross, who grew up in Chappaqua, plays at ChappPAC on the second of two weekends featuring shows by Chappaqua composers! The first weekend features Frankenstein: The Movie with Live Orchestra, on Saturday, March 22 at 8:00 pm. Grammy-nominated composer and Chappaqua resident Michael Shapiro conducts a 15-piece orchestra, playing his 2002 score to the 1931 film Frankenstein - LIVE! Shapiro's score for the classic film, starring Boris Karloff in his breakout role, premiered in Westchester. It has since been performed worldwide over 65 times. The March 22 performance is the first time the score has been played in Westchester in over 10 years. Tickets for both Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off and Frankenstein: The Movie with Live Orchestra can be purchased at https://chappaquapac.org/upcoming-events/.

