 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JOKE-E-OKE: Stand Up Comedy Karaoke Gameshow is Coming to Young Ethel's

The event will take place on April 17.

By: May. 12, 2025
JOKE-E-OKE: Stand Up Comedy Karaoke Gameshow is Coming to Young Ethel's Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Joke-e-oke: Stand Up Comedy Karaoke Gameshow is coming to Young Ethel's on April 17 at 7pm.  Joke-e-oke is karaoke with standup comedy material - in a three-round game show. In the age of Tik-Tok - everyone gets to be the star!

6 contestants pick a classic standup comedy routine from classic comedians - and all the material is scrolling on a monitor. It could be Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Kinison, Roseanne Barr...

FEATURING: Obi O'brien, Tom Nemac, Stella Carr, Andrew Bossone, Chris O'Neil... and you! The event will be hosted Harmon Leon (A.I. vs Human Roast Battle)

RESERVE A SEAT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joke-e-oke-stand-up-comedy-karaoke-gameshow-tickets-1359065614839?aff=oddtdtcreator

Joke-e-oke has been performed to sold-out crowds worldwide - including The Kennedy Center, Montreal's Just For Laughs, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SF SketchFest, and has been featured on the BBC and Wired.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings

Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 16%
Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 14%
Chris Miller, Brian Usifer - Swept Away - 13%
Vote Now!

Videos