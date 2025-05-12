Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joke-e-oke: Stand Up Comedy Karaoke Gameshow is coming to Young Ethel's on April 17 at 7pm. Joke-e-oke is karaoke with standup comedy material - in a three-round game show. In the age of Tik-Tok - everyone gets to be the star!

6 contestants pick a classic standup comedy routine from classic comedians - and all the material is scrolling on a monitor. It could be Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Kinison, Roseanne Barr...

FEATURING: Obi O'brien, Tom Nemac, Stella Carr, Andrew Bossone, Chris O'Neil... and you! The event will be hosted Harmon Leon (A.I. vs Human Roast Battle)

RESERVE A SEAT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joke-e-oke-stand-up-comedy-karaoke-gameshow-tickets-1359065614839?aff=oddtdtcreator

Joke-e-oke has been performed to sold-out crowds worldwide - including The Kennedy Center, Montreal's Just For Laughs, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SF SketchFest, and has been featured on the BBC and Wired.

