Irvington Shakespeare Company Announces 2nd Annual Summer Shakespeare Production LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST Coming This July

Irvington Shakespeare Company has announced its 2nd annual Summer Shakespeare Festival! This summer, the company will present a production of William Shakespeare's: Love's Labor Lost. They are staging their production outdoors on the rolling green hills of Mercy College on the stunning terrace of their Verrazzano Hall. It is a beautiful, rustic space and easily accessible. Unlike last year, there are no tickets or registration required, just bring your own chairs and blankets for a wonderful summer night of free live theatre, with an option to donate (please if you can!)

Love's Labour's Lost follows the King of Navarre and his three companions as they attempt to swear off the company of women for three years in order to focus on study and fasting. But, when the Princess of France and her ladies arrive, things get...complicated.

Exploring themes of masculine love and desire, reckoning and rationalization, and reality versus fantasy, LLL is a rarely performed comedic triumph with an ending you won't see coming.

The Bard's classic comedy will spring to life with a professional cast that stars Caturah Brown (she/her) as the Princess of France, Juliet Perrell (she/her) as Rosaline, Emma Freeman (she/her) as Katharine, Jane Abbott (she/her) as Maria (and Movement Director), Sarah Bitar (she/her) as Boyet, Julia Schonberg (she/her) as Ferdinand, Sage Newman (they/them) as Berowne (and Dramaturge), Traci Redmond (she/her) as Longaville and Kamran Saliani (he/him) as Dumaine (and Producer).

Original lyrics and music composed, written and performed live by Irvington's Sierra Scott (she/they) as Co-Music Director, Jonah Scott (he/him) as Co-Music Director of The Altogether!

Stage Managed by Elizabeth Hetzel (she/they) and Technically Directed by Sarah French (she/they).

Performances take place at the Verrazzano Terrace at Mercy College on Friday & Saturday- July 15 & 16 at 7:30PM, Sunday (Special Performance at Hudson Park in New Rochelle) - July 17 at 6:30PM Friday, Saturday & Sunday - July 22, 23 & 24 at 7:30PM Friday, Saturday & Sunday - July 29, 30 & 31 at 7:30PM All admission is free with a donation option.

Shakespeare's works reflect many of the themes and challenges present in our world today, offering catharsis and hope. The Irvington Shakespeare Company (ISC) seeks to decolonize and perform Shakespeare's plays in ways that everyone can understand in order to better process this critical moment in time.