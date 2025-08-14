Hudson Jazz Festival Adds 20+ Free Citywide Concerts in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 Hudson Jazz Festival has revealed its lineup of local musicians who will be performing at this year's free pop-up Sounds Around Town concert series, taking place Friday-Sunday, October 3-5, 2025, at several different venues across the bucolic community of Hudson, New York. Bringing together the rich musical diversity of the Hudson Valley region, this year's Sounds Around Town performances showcase beloved hometown favorites and emerging local artists-primarily students, faculty and alumni of the Bard College Jazz Program. In addition to the free Sounds Around Town concerts, the city-wide Hudson Jazz Festival hosts a weekend-long flight of the freshest voices in jazz today. The complete line-up and schedule is below.

"We're thrilled to highlight the incredible talent growing right here in our own backyard," said John Esposito, Sounds Around Town curator and Professor of Music at Bard College. "This series is not only a celebration of music but also of the vibrant community that makes it possible."



The 2025 Hudson Jazz Festival is supported through a Market New York grant awarded by Empire State Development and I LOVE NY, New York State's Division of Tourism.

2025 HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL LINE-UP

When: Friday-Sunday, October 3-5, 2025, times vary

Where: Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House (327 Warren Street)

The Caboose (60 South Front Street)

Second Ward Foundation (71 North Third Street)

Park Theater (723 Warren Street)

Amtrak Train Station (69 South Front Street)

Back Bar (347 Warren Street)

Hudson Farmers Market (corner of 6th and Columbia Street)

Pocket Park (537 Warren Street)

7th Street Park (1199 Seventh Street)

Hudson Milliner Art Salon (415 Warren Street)

Marine Penvern (715 Warren Street)

Kitty's Hudson (60 South Front Street)

The Spark (502 Union Street)

Red Dot (321 Warren Street)

Return Brewing (725 State Street)

Isaan Thai Star (41 North Seventh Street)

Tickets: Festival passes, single tickets, and more information at HudsonHall.org or by phone at (518) 822-1438.

Friday, October 3

1-3 PM: Sounds Around Town: John Esposito

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring John Esposito (solo piano). Location: Hudson Hall Gallery

3-5PM: Sounds Around Town: Imani Amie Murphy & Phat Inc.

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Imani Amie Murphy (vocals), Leo Belsky (piano, guitar, vocals), Maxwell Barnes (sax), and Micah Kelleher (drums) Location: Hudson Amtrak Station.

4-6PM: Sounds Around Town: Miles Taylour Jazz Guitar Trio

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Miles Taylour Sweeny (guitar & vocals), Ben Basile (bass), and Thomas Wandel (drums). Location: Back Bar.

7 PM Julius Rodriguez Group

Hailed a "prodigy of jazz clubs" by The New York Times, Julius Rodriguez blends jazz, funk, gospel, and R&B into a soulful, boundary-defying sound. A GRAMMY-winning collaborator with legends like Roy Hargrove and Meshell Ndegeocello, Rodriguez is hailed by NPR as "a torchbearer" for New York's new generation of jazz innovators. Location: Hudson Hall.

9 PM: Opening Night Dance Party feat. BIGYUKI

NYC's secret weapon, BIGYUKI, electrifies the crowd with his virtuosic blend of jazz, soul, hip hop, and electronica. A collaborator with A Tribe Called Quest, Kamasi Washington, and Lauryn Hill, BIGYUKI's after-hours set brings the groove straight to your soles. Location: Second Ward Foundation.

Saturday, October 4

9-10:10 AM: Sounds Around Town: Jahdiel Gomez Duo

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Jahdiel Gomez (guitar) and West Watman (bass). Location: Hudson Farmers Market.

10:25-11:35 AM: Sounds Around Town: Imani Amie Murphy & Phat

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Imani Amie Murphy (vocals), Leo Belsky (piano, guitar, vocals), Maxwell Barnes (sax), and Micah Kelleher (drums). Location: Hudson Farmers Market.



11 AM-12:20 PM: Sounds Around Town: Sam Bernhart/Mark Roman/Christopher Gallagher

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Sam Bernhart (guitar), Mark Roman (bass), and Christopher Gallagher (drums). Location: Pocket Park.



11:55 AM-1 PM: Sounds Around Town: Sivaan Barak

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Sivaan Barak (vocals & guitar), Lorenzo Núñez (guitar), Nico Bald (piano), Lillie Penelope Rivera-Rosario (percussion), and Luca Barendsen-Rossi (drums). Location: Hudson Farmers Market.



12:40-2 PM: Sounds Around Town: Sparrow Lore

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Jef Brown (guitar), Max Liebman (bass), Aidan Samp (drums). Location: Pocket Park.



1-2:30 PM: Sounds Around Town: Maia Jarrett

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Maia Jarrett (vocals & guitar).

Location: Hudson Milliner Art Salon.

1-3 PM: Sounds Around Town: Adriana Tampasis/Justin Geyer/Sam Bernhardt/Marco Spodek

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Adriana Tampasis (flute), Justin Geyer (synth bass), Sam Bernhardt (guitar) and Marco Spodek (drums). Location: 7th Street Park.



2-3:30 PM: Sounds Around Town: Aquarium

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Steven Bonacci (saxophone), Rodney Clark (percussion), and Aidan Samp (percussion). Location: Pocket Park.



2-4 PM: Sounds Around Town: Dutchess

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Miles Taylour Sweeny (guitar & vocals), Max Liebman (bass), and Thomas Wandel (drums). Location: Upper Depot Brewing Co.



3-5 PM: Sounds Around Town: Maia Jarrett/Leo Belsky/Noah Jarrett

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Maia Jarrett (vocals), Leo Belsky (piano), and Noah Jarrett (bass). Location: Padrona.

5-6 PM: Sounds Around Town: Charu Suri

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Charu Suri (piano). Location: Back Bar.

6-9 PM: Sounds Around Town: Phat

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Phat with Leo Belsky (piano, guitar, vocals), Maxwell Barnes (sax), and Micah Kelleher (drums). Location: Isaan Thai Star.



7-8:30 PM: Caity Gyorgy

Two-time JUNO-winning Canadian vocalist Caity Gyorgy (pronounced "George") brings pristine vocals, playful scatting, and a retro-inspired take on jazz's golden age. Known for originals that sparkle with vintage charm, Gyorgy offers a modern, joyous throwback to the Great American Songbook. Location: Hudson Hall.

8-9 PM: Sounds Around Town: Charu Suri

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Charu Suri (piano). Location: Back Bar.

9-10:30 PM: Tristen Jarvis Trio: Deep Tones for Peace

Bassist Tristen Jarvis leads this homage to legendary bassist-composers, from Charles Mingus to Jaco Pastorius and Thundercat. Expect a rich, intimate late-night set celebrating the bass as both heartbeat and soul of the band. Location: Park Theater.

Sunday, October 5

10-11:30 AM: Sounds Around Town: Jahdiel Gomez Duo

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Jahdiel Gomez (guitar), and West Watman (bass). Location: Marine Penvern.

11 AM-12:20 PM: Sounds Around Town: Sparrow Lore

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Jef Brown (guitar), Max Liebman (bass), and Aidan Samp (drums). Location: Pocket Park.

11 AM-1 PM: Sounds Around Town: Maia Jarrett/Leo Belsky/Noah Jarrett

Free Sounds Around Town featuring Maia Jarrett (vocals), Leo Belsky (piano), and Noah Jarrett (bass). Location: The Spark of Hudson.

11 AM-1 PM: Sounds Around Town: John Esposito Duo

Free Sounds Around Town featuring John Esposito (piano) and Otto Gardner (bass). Location: Red Dot.

11 AM-2 PM: Sounds Around Town: Ondina McDonald

Free Sounds Around Town featuring Ondina McDonald (vocals), and Fosco McDonald (bass). Location: Kitty's Hudson.

11:30 AM-12:40 PM: Sounds Around Town: Sam Bernhart/Mark Roman/ Christopher Gallagher

Free Sounds Around Town featuring Sam Bernhart (guitar), Mark Roman (bass), and Christopher Gallagher (drums). Location: 7th Street Park.

12:40-2 PM: Sounds Around Town: Adriana Tampasis/Justin Geyer/Sam Bernhardt/Marco Spodek

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Adriana Tampasis (flute), Justin Geyer (keyboards), Sam Bernhardt (guitar) and Marco Spodek (drums). Location: Pocket Park.



2 PM: Alphonso Horne & The Gotham Kings Two-time GRAMMY nominee Alphonso Horne leads The Gotham Kings in a high-energy, New Orleans-style jazz party that brings the joyful spirit of early Louis Armstrong into the 21st century with rags, stomps, funk, and lashings of Big Easy joy. Location: The Caboose.



2-3 PM: Sounds Around Town: Dutchess

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Dutchess: Miles Taylour (guitar), Maximillian Leibman (vocals and bass) and Thomas Wandell (drums). Location: Return Brewing.



3:20-4:20 PM: Sounds Around Town: Maia Jarrett & Phat

Free Sounds Around Town concert featuring Maia Jarrett (vocals), Leo Belsky (piano, guitar, vocals), Maxwell Barnes (sax), and Micah Kelleher (drums). Location: Return Brewing.

5 PM: Joel Ross's Good Vibes

Blue Note vibraphonist and composer Joel Ross closes out the weekend with bold, blues-inspired brilliance. Still in his 20s, Ross has earned acclaim for his commanding improvisation, deeply thoughtful compositions, and vibrant, genre-defying vision for the future of jazz. Location: Hudson Hall.