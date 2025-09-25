 tracker
Howl Playwrights To Present HOWL IN THE BLACK BOX: RESIST! At Rhinebeck Center

Performances set for October 3–5, 2025 in Rhinebeck.

By: Sep. 25, 2025
Howl Playwrights To Present HOWL IN THE BLACK BOX: RESIST! At Rhinebeck Center Image
Howl Playwrights will celebrate its tenth anniversary with Howl in the Black Box – RESIST!, three evenings of staged readings on the theme of resistance.

The event will take place October 3–5 at the Rhinebeck Center for the Performing Arts’ Black Box (661 NY-308, Rhinebeck, NY).

This year’s festival features nine new plays that range from detention center nightmares to TikTok apocalypses and subversive fairy tales.

Highlights include Martina Deignan’s No Warning, a harrowing exploration of immigration injustice; Dean Temple’s The Fifth Horseperson, where teenage distraction escalates into world-ending consequences; Paul Allman’s satirical Collecto-mania Caravan; and David Simpatico’s darkly comic Gretal and Hansel.




Videos