Howl Playwrights Continues 'First Thursdays' Series Virtually With Laugh-IN!

Howl Playwrights is a theater group dedicated to nurturing and empowering the development of new works by emerging playwrights. The play development group meets once a week (now virtually!). Normally, the group met in Rhinebeck, NY. This group, facilitated and supervised by David Simpatico and Darrah Cloud, originated in 2013 at Half Moon Theatre and now independently stands as a play development group dedicated to cultivating new works.

In February, HOWL launched a new free public reading series, First Thursdays, which will continue virtually during quarantine.

If you re looking for great laughs, join HOWL Playwrights on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 7pm. Original comedies written by Anne Undeland, Alex Angeloch, David Simpatico, Anthony Leiner, and Margie Castleman will celebrate World Laughter Day! Subscribe to HOWL PLAYWRIGHTS on YouTube and don't miss this great night of comedy! Howl Playwrights on YouTube

Performers: Anne Undeland, Alex Angeloch, Martina Deignan, James Occhino, Ryan Katzer, Olivia Michaels, Darrah Cloud, Kerry Gibbons, Sam Rebelein and Dwight Watson

Find out more about Howl Playwrights here: ahowlofplaywrights.org





