Hoff-Barthelson Music School Hosts a Virtual Youth Orchestras Open House

Join music directors Jun Nakabayashi (Festival Orchestra), Robert Schwartz (Young People's Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra), Joseph Piscitelli (Wind Ensemble), and Hoff-Barthelson Music School Executive Director Ken Cole on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 4:00 pm on Zoom for a lively online introduction to the School's four-tiered Youth Orchestra Programs. The discussion will include information about repertoire, educational goals, performance schedules, how to prepare for auditions (only the Festival Orchestra requires auditions), and more!

Hoff-Barthelson is the only community music school in Westchester with a four-tiered youth orchestra pyramid, culminating in a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Students hone their technical skills and musical sensibilities in Young People's Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra, and Wind Ensemble in preparation for membership in the audition-only Festival Orchestra.

HBMS orchestras are open to all students, whether studying privately at HBMS or elsewhere.

The discussion is open to the public free of charge. To receive the Zoom link RSVP to https://bit.ly/3hkhG7v or www.hbms.org. For additional information call 914-723-1169 or e-mail hb@hbms.org.

Auditions for the Festival Orchestra will be held at the School on Tuesday, May 10, from 7-10 pm; Wednesday, May 18, from 7-10 pm; and Friday, May 20, from 5-8 pm. Visit www.hbms.org for information about auditioning.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

