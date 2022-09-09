Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW Site Specific Sleepy Hollow Musical to Premiere In Carmel, NY

The show will run September 9-October 31. 

Rockland / Westchester News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW Site Specific Sleepy Hollow Musical to Premiere In Carmel, NY

For a happening just north of Westchester, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will be hitting the stage this weekend with its two-act, 20-song musical written by Patricia White. This site-specific rendition of the tale comes with new twists, new characters, and brand-new music performed by the members of the Prague Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra. Showtime on Fridays and Saturday will be 8 p.m, while Sundays it will run during the day at 2 p.m. The gothic tale will be directed by Jennifer Sandella and choreographed by Paul Aguirre. Tickets for the show start at $29 and can be purchased at heartsofthehollow.com.

The show will run September 9-October 31.

The production features Adian Chapman (The Headless Horseman), DaShaun Williams (Brom Bones), Dawn O'Creene (Widow Matha), Gale Alexander (Ensemble), Isaac Connor (Andrew Deer), Jessica Tocci (Shane DeBoer), Justin Witwick (Ichabod Crane), Kat Scherer (Ensemble, Katrina U/S), Maddie Olsen (Ensemble), Stephanie Burkland (Ensemble), Verena McBee (Sophia DeBoer) Wayne Hu (Hermanus Van Tassel) and Yasmin Ranz-Lind (Katrina Van Tassel).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


NIGHT AND DAY Opens at Elmwood PlayhouseNIGHT AND DAY Opens at Elmwood Playhouse
September 7, 2022

Night and Day, Love Lost and Found through the Eyes of Cole Porter opens on Sept 16 and runs through Oct 6.
CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester FringeCIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester Fringe
September 6, 2022

The World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, created especially for the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival, opens next week in the glamorous Cristal Palace Spiegeltent. The Vegas-style comedy and variety show was created and directed by the award-winning Matt Morgan. It runs nightly from Tuesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. 
New Queens College Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Asian American Identity, September 28- January 6New Queens College Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Asian American Identity, September 28- January 6
September 1, 2022

A new exhibition at the Godwin-Ternbach Museum at Queens College, Understatements: Lost and Found in Asian America, on view from September 28 through January 6, 2023, will explore the evolving layers of identity represented by the term “Asian American.”
Ali Stroker to Star in Theresa Rebeck's DOWNSTAIRS at Arc StagesAli Stroker to Star in Theresa Rebeck's DOWNSTAIRS at Arc Stages
August 22, 2022

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages will present Downstairs as a free presentation, to celebrate the beginning of their 10th anniversary season. The performance will be held at Arc Stages on Saturday, September 10th at 7pm.
TICK, TICK...BOOM!, CINDERELLA and More Announced for Warwick Center For The Performing Arts 2022/23 SeasonTICK, TICK...BOOM!, CINDERELLA and More Announced for Warwick Center For The Performing Arts 2022/23 Season
August 18, 2022

The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, just 55 miles outside of New York City, in its ongoing pursuit of excellence and partnership with the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season.