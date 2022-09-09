HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW Site Specific Sleepy Hollow Musical to Premiere In Carmel, NY

For a happening just north of Westchester, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow will be hitting the stage this weekend with its two-act, 20-song musical written by Patricia White. This site-specific rendition of the tale comes with new twists, new characters, and brand-new music performed by the members of the Prague Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra. Showtime on Fridays and Saturday will be 8 p.m, while Sundays it will run during the day at 2 p.m. The gothic tale will be directed by Jennifer Sandella and choreographed by Paul Aguirre. Tickets for the show start at $29 and can be purchased at heartsofthehollow.com.

The show will run September 9-October 31.

The production features Adian Chapman (The Headless Horseman), DaShaun Williams (Brom Bones), Dawn O'Creene (Widow Matha), Gale Alexander (Ensemble), Isaac Connor (Andrew Deer), Jessica Tocci (Shane DeBoer), Justin Witwick (Ichabod Crane), Kat Scherer (Ensemble, Katrina U/S), Maddie Olsen (Ensemble), Stephanie Burkland (Ensemble), Verena McBee (Sophia DeBoer) Wayne Hu (Hermanus Van Tassel) and Yasmin Ranz-Lind (Katrina Van Tassel).