GLORIA'S MIAMI NIGHTS, FEAST OF LAUGHS and More Announced at Chappaqua PAC This November & December

This November and December, visit Chappaqua Performing Arts Center (480 N Bedford Rd, Chappaqua, NY) for four special music and comedy events that are sure to put audiences in the holiday spirit.

Gloria's Miami Nights

Friday, November 19 at 8PM

The dazzling tribute to Gloria Estefan, starring Nikki Torres and The Nikki Torres ExperienceNikki Torres is joined by a pulsating troupe of musicians, singers, and dancers to celebrate the music and career of Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine. Estefan, the Queen of Latin Pop, is famed for dozens of hits, including "Conga," "Words Get in the Way," "Anything for You," "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," and "Get on Your Feet." This show has thrilled audiences from coast to coast!

Desert Highway Band: The Absolute Best Tribute to The Eaglesa??

Saturday, November 20 at 8PM

The Eagles' greatest-hits album is the top-selling hits collection in American history, and no one nails those hits better than Desert Highway Band. Their note-for-note renditions of beloved Eagles classics have sparked sellout performances across the country. Spend your evening with the soft-rock sounds of "Tequila Sunrise," "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "The Best of My Love," "Take It to the Limit," "Witchy Woman," "Hotel California," and so many more

Feast of Laughs

Wednesday, November 24 at 8PM

Enjoy your last night before the holiday season - with six comics who will crack you up until you're ready for anything! The show spotlights longtime New York City and national headliners Buddy Fitzpatrick, Mike Gaffney, Billy Garan, Melvin George II, John Iavarone, and Gene Trifilo. You'll wish you could keep them around for the rest of the year!

A Holiday Evening

with Cher, Elton John, Bette Midler, Andrea Bocelli, Barbra Streisand, and many more Starring The World-Famous Edwards Twins

Monday, December 20 at 2PM & 8PM

Direct from Las Vegas! Audiences around the globe have been spellbound by the stunning recreations of iconic performers by brothers Anthony and Eddie Edwards. As "Master Vocal and Make-up Illusionists," they look and sound incredibly like your favorite superstars. In this show they'll feature these stars plus cameo performances of dozens more.

All four special events are Presented by Evening Out Inc.

Tickets for each of these four special events are $27.50 - $49.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For information call the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center box office, 1-866-806-5777 and visit www.ChappaquaPac.org.