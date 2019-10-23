Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces December 2019 Events

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts in Mamaroneck, New York announces December 2019 events

THE LONELY HEARTSTRING BAND

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019 | BLUEGRASS | $42/$37

The Lonely Heartstring Band embodies the modern American condition - an understanding and reverence for the past that informs a push into the future. George Clements (guitar, vocals) Patrick M'Gonigle (fiddle, vocals) Charles Clements (bass, vocals) Maddie Witler (mandolin) and Gabe Hirshfeld (banjo) bring together their own musical styles to create a sound greater than the sum of its parts. Combining soulful instrumental virtuosity with soaring three-part harmonies, their growing repertoire of original songs and compositions showcases not only their considerable talents, but a dedication to meaningful roots-conscious music.

PETER PAN

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2019 @ 11AM & 1:30PM | FAMILY | $20/$15

TheaterWorksUSA's production of Peter Pan is based on John Caird and Trevor Nunn's 1982 adaptation of the J.M. Barrie play, which was originally developed for London's Royal Shakespeare Company. In the spirit of the original tale, this production tells the story through the eyes of six children living in Edwardian England. Together, they transform the Darling family nursery into Neverland, turning pillows into clouds, long-johns into shadows, an ironing board into a ship's plank, and antique snowshoes into a crocodile's snapping jaws. This enchanting production celebrates childhood and captures the magic of the imagination. Ages 3 and up

STANLEY JORDAN PLAYS JIMI

The Music of Jimi Hendrix

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2019 @ 8PM | ROCK | $45/$35

World-renowned guitarist Stanley Jordan has developed a new live show called "Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi." This is a tribute show, but it's not pure imitation. Instead Stanley builds on Jimi's legacy in a myriad of creative way. As Stanley explains it, "This is my fantasy Jimi Hendrix concert if Jimi were still alive and playing today. By re-imagining his music and channeling his persona I try to bring that fantasy to life."

MAMARONECK CHORUS



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 & FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2019 @ 7PM | ROCK/HOLIDAY | $15/$10

A multi-generational musical event featuring musicians and singers from the Mamaroneck/ Larchmont area devised and led by Steph Chinn, long-time Mamaroneck resident and Mamaroneck Avenue School music teacher. The concert features original rock/funk/jazz arrangements of popular and holiday music. The age range of the performers spans from age 8 to 70, with student, parent and teacher representatives from every school in the district.

NUTCRACKER DREAM

HOLIDAY 2019 | EIGHT DANCE PERFORMANCES | $25/$20

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15 @ 2PM & 5PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 @ 3PM & 7PM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 @ 2PM & 5PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28 @ 2PM & 5PM

This beautiful interpretation of the beloved holiday classic premiered last season at the Emelin Theatre, delighting audiences young and old with its incredible artistry and storytelling. Inspired by the work of Marius Petipa and Rudolf Nureyev, the family friendly adaptation by world-renowned Choreographer Carole Alexis, is performed by Westchester's premier dance company Ballet des Amériques, voted 'Best Of Westchester 2019.'

Sugar Plum & Cavalier Dream Package | Tickets: $100 | Limited Availability

A holiday experience to remember. Join us on the Emelin Stage after the performance and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, Cavalier and Marie. Take a picture with them on the Nutcracker set. The Dream Package also includes VIP seating, a complimentary beverage to enjoy during the show, and a swag bag filled with goodies including a special holiday sugar plum treat and Nutcracker Dream t-shirt as a special memento. The funds from the Sugar Plum & Cavalier Dream Package help to support this production and to keep ticket prices affordable for all to enjoy the magic of this holiday classic.

STELLA BLUE'S BAND: 4TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY BENEFIT CONCERT

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 @ 8PM | $30/$25

Featuring Acoustic & Electronic sets

Doors & bar open at 7:30pm | Raffle, door prizes and other surprises.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Bahamas Hurricane Relief & Headcount Voter Registration

With talent and Dead-ication, Stella confidently delivers tunes from all stages of the Grateful Dead's 30-year run: From hits like "Truckin'," to the groovin' late 60s jams of "St. Stephen," to the most complex tunes from deep in the repertoire like "Unbroken Chain," with the unique sound, adventurous spirit and special feeling of community unique to Grateful Dead shows.

Sponsored by Captain Lawrence Brewing Company

THE PAPER BAG PLAYERS: Here We Go!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26 & FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2019 @ 11AM & 1:30PM | FAMILY |$20/$15

America's longest-running theater for children, The Paper Bag Players bring us HERE WE GO! a family-friendly hour of new and old sketches featuring hilarious stories, lovable characters, original music, on-stage painting, and signature paper and cardboard sets and costumes. A chair with a mind all its own refuses to be sat upon. A group of trees, with a little help from the audience and their very own angel, discover how to outsmart a woodchopper. A king raises a baby dragon named Two-Teeth to become a fine, noble friend, with a cardboard castle complete with drawbridge and a celebratory fireworks display! In The First Day of School, three children of very different temperaments sing their feelings about the start of a new school year. With vivid paint and lively song, we journey straight out of the galaxy to an undiscovered planet where our astronauts meet a sweet little alien with a sense of humor. These are just a few of the playful flights of imagination in The Paper Bag Players' joyous journey: HERE WE GO! Audiences young and young-at-heart join the fun: laughing, singing, up on their feet and dancing!

