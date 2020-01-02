Emelin Theate for the Performing Arts Announces February Events

Emelin Theate for the Performing Arts has announced its lineup of events and artists in February! Check out the full lineup below:

GARRY KRINSKY: TOYING WITH SCIENCE

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2020 @ 11AM & 1:30PM | FAMILY | KIDS $15 / ADULTS $20

Since 1995, Garry Krinsky's acclaimed Toying with Science program has toured across the U.S. and Canada to rave reviews. A fast paced, varied and dynamic program, the show combines circus skills, daring feats of balance, mime, original music, and audience involvement to explore basic scientific principles. By balancing multiple ladders on his chin, simultaneously, as he demonstrates how to find the center of gravity. Using humor and insight he explores fulcrums, levers and basic mechanics. First commissioned by the Museum of Science in Boston, Krinsky has appeared at the Kennedy Center of Washington DC, NBC's Today Show and Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors. Ages 6-12

This event is sponsored in part by Miller's Toys, ConEdison & Peckham Industries, Inc.

JOE LOVANO AND DAVE DOUGLAS QUINTET: SOUND PRINTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2020 @ 8PM| JAZZ | $60/$52/$45

Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer Joe Lovano and two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter Dave Douglas are pivotal figures of modern jazz. These two master musicians formed Sound Prints, an all-star ensemble including up and coming pianist Lawrence Fields and bassist Linda Oh. This passionately adventurous band will play works inspired by the visionary saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter.

SUNDAY MORNING CINEMA: WINTER 2020 SESSION

SIX SUNDAYS @ 10AM: FEBRUARY 2, 9, 23, MARCH 8, 15, 22

SUBSCRIPTIONS $110

The Emelin Film Club resumes this January to screen six of the best new critically-acclaimed independent films from around the world prior to their wide release. Films span a wide range of genre and subject matter including documentary and foreign film, specially selected by club programmer David Schwartz. The sold out Fall 2019 session included such films as The Current War, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn. Titles of the films are not known prior to screening which adds to the fun, and members are invited to a Q&A after each film with special guest(s).

The Emelin Theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art digital projection, Surround Sound and stadium seating, has easy access to parking and Metro North, and offers snacks and beverages.

JUST ANNOUNCED:

CERILLE AIMEE

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020 @ 8PM | JAZZ | $45/$40/$35

Hailed as "one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation" by the Wall Street Journal, the critically acclaimed touring and recording artist Cyrille Aimée, will perform jazz, swing, pop, Sondheim and more. From her roots in the small town of Samois-sur-Seine in France, where she was introduced to a wealth of diverse music by her French father and Dominican mother, Aimee has gone on to dazzle audiences (and win awards) at some of the world's most prestigious jazz festivals, act on Broadway and perform at New York's Apollo Theatre.

The Ivy League of Comedy Presents

COMEDIANS FROM "THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert"

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020 @ 7PM & 9:30PM | COMEDY | $39/$30

Carmen Lynch ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" "Letterman" "Conan")

Jon Fisch ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Last Comic Standing)

Keith Alberstadt ("The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" "Seth Myers")

Shaun Eli (emcee)

Three very different, very funny comics take a turn at the mic for one raucous night of comedy. The prolific monologist Jon Fisch regales us with the more amusing idiosyncrasies of city living, while Nashville transplant Keith Alberstadt masterfully mixes playful sarcasm with an easy southern charm and Carmen Lynch shocks and awes with her unique, very funny, take on contemporary life. In addition to multiple appearances on late night TV, these comedians are cutting it up just about everywhere, and will appear for two back-to-back shows at the Emelin.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: "ALL MY SONS" | REBROADCAST IN HD

Arthur Miller's Classic Play Starring Sally Field and Bill Pullman

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2020 @ 3PM | FILM | $25/$15 (STUDENTS)

RATED PG | RUN TIME: 165 minutes

NT Live rebroadcasts the best of British theatre throughout the world. From The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) "deliver a Miller for our times" (Guardian), in an "extraordinary evening of theatre" (Times). America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare.

The Emelin Theatre is equipped with state-of-the-art digital projection, Surround Sound and stadium seating, has easy access to parking and Metro North, and offers snacks and beverages including beer and wine.

THE SPECIAL CONSENSUS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 @ 8PM| BLUEGRASS | $42/$37

Grounded in a deep appreciation and understanding of bluegrass music, the 2019 GRAMMY nominee has achieved a contemporary sound, making its music a modern classic. With the foundation of founder and band leader Greg Cayhill's unique banjo playing style, Rick Faris (guitar), Nick Dumas (mandolin), and Dan Eubanks (bass), consistently maintain their bluegrass center whether they're playing a jazz-tinged instrumental or a song from their award-winning John Denver tribute album. Touring across the globe, these four talented vocalists and instrumentalists follow their creative desires without straying too far from their roots.

JUST ANNOUNCED:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 @ 8PM| ROCK | $49/$44

Over the past 15 years, Jake Shimabukuro has challenged and changed all notions of what was possible with a ukulele. Often referred to as the Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee and Michael Jordan of his craft, Jake takes the ukulele where no one has taken it before creating awe inspiring music that ranges from jazz, blues and rock to bluegrass, classical and folk. Performing around the world with an out-of-the-box blend of stunning virtuosity and deep musicality, Jake is an adventurer on a mission to connect and inspire. Whether one-on-one or in front of thousands, Jake shares a deep emotional connection with the listener that is open, magical and transcendent.

PETE THE CAT (Sold Out)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020 @ 11AM & 1:30PM | FAMILY | KIDS $15 / ADULTS $20

After sold out shows the past two seasons, the incredible Pete the Cat of the popular book series by James Dean and Kimberly Dean, returns to the Emelin. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus. New York One calls it, "A high-energy, irrepressibly cheerful whirl!" A Theatreworks USA Production. Ages 4+

