Emelin Announces 2022-23 Family Series

Family is back! The Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck will welcome families to a fun-filled season of children's theatre.

CLICK CLACK MOO

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2022 @ 11am & 2pm | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY

"Cows that type? Hens on strike! Whoever heard of such a thing!" Farmer Brown cries. Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands? Find out in a hilariously moving musical about negotiation and compromise, based on the Caldecott Honor Book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin. A TheatreworksUSA Presentation.

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Grades K through 4

WEB

TICKETS

PHOTOS

TORTOISE & HARE: NEXT GENERATION

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY

We begin with Aesop's fable of the The Tortoise and the Hare and continue the story which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own. With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this classic tale into brilliant new light.

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Grades K through 4

WEB

TICKETS

PHOTOS

DOKTOR KABOOM AND THE WHEEL OF SCIENCE

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY

Doktor Kaboom has built a great big spinning wheel and labeled it with everything from optical illusions to chemical reactions to a homemade hovercraft, and more! At least a dozen fantastic demonstrations ready to go. So, step right up, and let's spin that wheel!

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Grades 3-8

WEB

TICKETS

PHOTOS

JUNIE B. JONES | ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL

SUNDAY, MARCH 19, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY

Now that Junie B. Jones has been going to school for over one-and-a-half years, who better to write the book on EVERYTHING you need to know? From bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools to cookies, Junie B. and friends deliver the definitive word on surviving and thriving in style. With a jillion tips, tricks, and trip-ups, Junie B. shares her hard-won expertise and shows us all how school is sometimes scary, sometimes super-fun, and ALWAYS something to sing about! A TheatreworksUSA Presentation.

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Grades K through 4

WEB

TICKETS

PHOTOS

THE POUT-POUT FISH

SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. This colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios. A TheatreworksUSA Presentation.

Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

Recommended Ages: Ages 3 & up/grades Pk-2

WEB

TICKETS

PHOTOS

The Emelin Familly Series is sponsored in part by Miller's Toys.

Please visit www.emelin.org for updates