Emelin Announces 2022-23 Family Series
Learn more about the full lineup here!
Family is back! The Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck will welcome families to a fun-filled season of children's theatre.
CLICK CLACK MOO
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2022 @ 11am & 2pm | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY
"Cows that type? Hens on strike! Whoever heard of such a thing!" Farmer Brown cries. Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands? Find out in a hilariously moving musical about negotiation and compromise, based on the Caldecott Honor Book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin. A TheatreworksUSA Presentation.
Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes
Recommended Ages: Grades K through 4
TORTOISE & HARE: NEXT GENERATION
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY
We begin with Aesop's fable of the The Tortoise and the Hare and continue the story which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own. With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this classic tale into brilliant new light.
Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes
Recommended Ages: Grades K through 4
DOKTOR KABOOM AND THE WHEEL OF SCIENCE
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY
Doktor Kaboom has built a great big spinning wheel and labeled it with everything from optical illusions to chemical reactions to a homemade hovercraft, and more! At least a dozen fantastic demonstrations ready to go. So, step right up, and let's spin that wheel!
Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes
Recommended Ages: Grades 3-8
JUNIE B. JONES | ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL
SUNDAY, MARCH 19, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY
Now that Junie B. Jones has been going to school for over one-and-a-half years, who better to write the book on EVERYTHING you need to know? From bus rules and Band-Aids to carpools to cookies, Junie B. and friends deliver the definitive word on surviving and thriving in style. With a jillion tips, tricks, and trip-ups, Junie B. shares her hard-won expertise and shows us all how school is sometimes scary, sometimes super-fun, and ALWAYS something to sing about! A TheatreworksUSA Presentation.
Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes
Recommended Ages: Grades K through 4
THE POUT-POUT FISH
SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023 @ 11AM & 2PM | Adults: $24/Children Under 12: $19 | FAMILY
Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. This colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios. A TheatreworksUSA Presentation.
Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes
Recommended Ages: Ages 3 & up/grades Pk-2
The Emelin Familly Series is sponsored in part by Miller's Toys.
Please visit www.emelin.org for updates
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
Family is back! The Emelin Theatre in Mamaroneck will welcome families to a fun-filled season of children's theatre. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11
October 26, 2022
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage presents She Loves Me. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.
Bard College Selects Artist and Architect Maya Lin To Design New Performing Arts Studio Building For Fisher Center At Bard
October 26, 2022
Bard College has announced that Maya Lin, renowned worldwide for her art, architecture, landscapes, and memorials, has been chosen to design a new performing arts studio building for the Fisher Center at Bard, in partnership with architects Bialosky and Partners and theater and acoustic consultants Charcoalblue.
Jacob Burns Film Center Announces Ryan Harrington as Director Of Film Programming, Curator-in-Chief
October 19, 2022
The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC) announced that celebrated film industry executive, four-time Emmy Award winner, and Peabody Award winner Ryan Harrington has been appointed Director of Film Programming, Curator-in-Chief, effective Oct. 24.
Albany Area Welcomes Back France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan in Concert and A Workshop
October 19, 2022
World-renowned guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him back to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday October 20th.