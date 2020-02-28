Elmwood Playhouse Will Present BORN YESTERDAY

The Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting "Born Yesterday", written by Garson Kanin and directed by Melinda Pinto. "Born Yesterday" is a surprisingly thought-provoking romantic comedy that is both funny and resonant in today's world. Love and lawlessness collide when a junkyard tycoon comes to Washington, DC with his girlfriend, ex-show girl Billie Dawn, to buy a senator. "Born Yesterday" runs March 13th thru April 4th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm with a Thursday night performance on April 2nd at 8pm and a Saturday matinee on April 4th at 2pm. Tickets are $27 / $24 Seniors and Students.

World War II has ended. Harry Brock, a self-made scrap metal tycoon, has come to Washington, DC to expand his wealth and power by buying his way to a business- friendly Amendment. When Harry is embarrassed by his girlfriend Billie Dawn socially, he hires Washington journalist, Paul Verrall, to educate her. In the process, Billie discovers how corrupt Harry is and eventually falls in love with her teacher and turns the tables on her boyfriend's shady business deals.

"Born Yesterday" features Nina Lionetti (of Westwood NJ), Andrew Lionetti (of Westwood NJ), Mark Mason (of Glen Rock NJ), Scott Nangle (of West Nyack), Maureen Lambrix (of Franklin Lakes NJ), Tom Lambrix (of Franklin Lakes NJ), and Anthony Bragaglia (of Nyack).

The Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com





