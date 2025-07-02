Elmwood Playhouse To Hold Auditions for THE PROM in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack, NY will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of "The Prom", book and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, and directed and choreographed by Jason Summers. “The Prom” follows four narcissistic, fading Broadway stars who champion a teen girl's right to bring her girlfriend to prom. This vibrant, heartwarming musical celebrates love, acceptance, and inclusivity!

AUDITIONS: Tuesday, August 5th at 7:00 PM and Wednesday, August 6th at 7:00 PM

CALLBACKS: Thursday, August 7th at 7:00 PM (by invitation only)

PERFORMANCES: Friday, November 7th through Saturday, December 6th (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with possible Wednesdays and Thursdays)

SHOW DESCRIPTION:

Emma, a high school senior in Indiana, wants to take her girlfriend to prom, but the PTA cancels the event. Four narcissistic Broadway stars seeking good press descend on the small town to fight for Emma's right to attend, leading to hilarious and heartwarming chaos.

CAST REQUIREMENTS:

EMMA NOLAN: Teenager in Indiana. A reluctant poster child for LGTBQ+ youth. Very smart. A bit of a tomboy quality. Not your typical leading lady. Must be a strong actor and singer with underdog energy and a charming sense of awkward/anxious humor.

ALYSSA GREENE: A cheerleader and top student. Secretly Emma’s girlfriend. Faces constant pressure from her mother and friends. A little miss perfect who chafes under the pressure and isn’t quite as perfect as she seems. Must be a strong actor, singer and mover.

DEE DEE ALLEN: (30’s-60’s) Broadway diva. A huge ego to match her huge talent. Hilariously self-involved but yearns to do something good for someone other than herself. Known for her strong Broadway belt vocals and large stage presence. Jaded with relationships so does not believe in true love until she meets Mr. Hawkins. Must have incredibly strong stage presence. Strong actor and singer.

TRENT OLIVER: (30’s-50’s) Pretentious Juilliard graduate recently cast in the non-Equity tour of Godspell. Handsome, charming, funny and loves to hear himself speak. Strong actor/singer/mover.

Angie Dickinson: (30’s-50’s) A long-running ensemble member in the Broadway production of Chicago (20 years!). Jaded Fosse girl with a heart of gold. Strong actor/singer/dancer – flexibility an asset.

BARRY GLICKMAN: (30’s-50’s) A FABULOUS Broadway star. Completely politically incorrect and doesn’t know it. Impulsive and loves to make a scene everywhere he goes. Strong singer. Big, Broadway belter. Must have comedic timing and incredibly strong stage presence.

MRS. GREENE: (30’s-50’s) Alyssa’s intimidating, conservative, single mother. The head of the PTA. Knows deep down that her daughter Alyssa is struggling with her identity. She is too afraid to face the reality because she fears her daughter will face a hard life.

TOM HAWKINS: (30’s-50’s) African-American. A small town principal. Easily flustered. Strait-laced. A Broadway enthusiast. Good singer. High Baritone.

SHELDON or “SHELLY” SAPERSTEIN: A charismatic press agent who works for both Dee Dee and Barry. Dry wit a must. Great character actor.

SHELBY/ENSEMBLE: Popular cheerleader at school. Kaylee’s second in command, and Kevin’s girlfriend. Bullies, but eventually learns to accept Emma. Strong singer/dancer.

KAYLEE/ENSEMBLE Head cheerleader and lead mean girl. Nick’s girlfriend. Every girl wants to be her, and every guy wants to date her. Bullies, but eventually learns to accept Emma. Strong singer/dancer.

NICK/ENSEMBLE: Popular jock at school. Kaylee’s boyfriend. Incredibly handsome – every guy wants to be him, and every girl wants to be with him. Bullies, but eventually learns to accept Emma. Strong singer/dancer.

KEVIN/ENSEMBLE: Jock at school and Shelby’s boyfriend. Nick's right hand and the class clown. Bullies, but eventually learns to accept Emma. Strong singer/dancer.

OLIVIA KEATING/MOTEL CLERK/MRS. GREENE’S FRIEND: Broadway reporter Olivia Keating/ Quirky small town Motel Clerk/Mrs. Greene’s friend (a total “Karen”)/Opening Night Party Attendee/High School Student/Cast Member of the Non-Equity Tour of Godspell/ Monster Truck Rally Announcer/LGBT Student among others… Hilarious and versatile character actor who will be playing all of the bit parts, as well as fitting into big ensemble numbers. Strong actor. Good singer/mover.

ENSEMBLE HIGH SCHOOLERS (TEENS/YOUNG ADULTS): Indiana high schoolers who struggle together to create a place for everyone at the dance. Strong singers/dancers

ENSEMBLE GODSPELL CAST/PTA PARENTS (ADULTS): Concerned parents swayed by Mrs. Greene’s traditional arguments yet ready to follow their children’s guidance. Strong singers/movers

**Please note that people of all races, gender identities, and abilities are encouraged to audition for this inclusive and collaborative production.

REHEARSALS

Starting Saturday, August 16

Weekday evenings, 7pm-10pm and Saturdays, 1pm-6pm

*Please note, you may not be called to all rehearsals and the schedule will be determined based on availability

Sides from the script will be made available at the audition. All roles are available. Casting is open to all ethnicities and races. Newcomers are especially welcome. Crew and other volunteers are also needed for the event. For more information or directions, call 845-353-1313 or visit http://www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/auditions

