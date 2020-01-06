Elmwood Playhouse Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time", written by Mark Haddon, adapted By Simon Stephens and directed by Peter Garruba. "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is a play that tells the story of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old boy who, after the mysterious killing of his neighbor's dog, embarks on an investigation and life-changing journey. "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" runs January 17th 2020 thru February 8th 2020 Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm with a Thursday night performance on February 6th 2020 at 8pm and a Saturday matinee on February 8th 2020 at 2pm. Tickets are $27 / $24 Seniors and Students.

The 15-year-old narrator of the story, Christopher Boone, discovers the slain body of his neighbor's dog, Wellington, and sets out to discover the murderer. His investigation is at times aided, and at other times hampered, by the mild form of autism he lives with.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" features Tom Kiely, Polly Corman, Edward Van Saders, Kathy Files Dibiasi, Kim Borzi, Kevin Vislocky, Doug Ward, Donal Lehane, Carol Napier, Mara Karg.

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.





