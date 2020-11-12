Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium Goes Virtual
The 2021 Symposium will take place on Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March, 20, 2021.
The service organization Dance/NYC has announced the Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium will take place on Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March, 20, 2021 and will be fully digital. As the only gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is a meeting place for the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making. Save the date! Registration opens December 2020 at https://www.dance.nyc/programs/dancenyc-events/dancesymp/overview.
The 2021 Symposium will convene on an all-in-one digital conference platform. Platform features include: video live-streaming, speaker and audience engagement, community bulletin board, virtual expo hall, sponsor placement, and more.
Dates:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 10am-3pm ET
Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 6pm-9pm ET
Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10am-7:30ppm ET
Friday, March 19, 2021, 10am-7:30pm ET
Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10am-7:30pm ET
Introducing the Symposium Programming Committee
The Symposium Programming Committee exists to advise Dance/NYC in the programming and direction of Dance/NYC's yearly Symposium-and, by extension, further the dance field in NYC.
Albert Blackstone, Director, MOMEN; Faculty, Broadway Dance Center
Ami Scherson, Equity in Arts Leadership Prog. Associate, Americans for the Arts; Co-Chair, D/NYC Junior Committee
Ana "Rokafella" Garcia, Managing Director, Full Circle Souljahs
Eva Yaa Asantewaa, Senior Director of Artist Development & Curation; Editorial Director, Gibney
Juan José Escalante, Executive Director, José Limón Foundation
Julia del Palacio, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kupferberg Center for the Arts
Laurel Lawson, Choreographer, Kinetic Light; Artist-Engineer, Rose Tree Productions
Nelida Tirado, Artistic Director & Teacher of Nelida Tirado Flamenco
Niya Nicholson, Managing Director, MOVE(NYC) Foundation, Inc.
Parijat Desai, Artistic Director, Parijata Dance Company
Remi Harris, Programs Manager, Center for Performance Research
Sydnie L. Mosley, Artistic Director, Sydnie L. Mosley Dances
Zavé Martohardjono, Artist
For the latest program and registration information, visit Dance.NYC.
About Dance/NYC
Dance/NYC's mission to promote and encourage the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area. It embeds core values of justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of its programs and operations. It works in alliance with Dance/USA, the national organization for professional dance.