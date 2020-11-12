Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium Goes Virtual

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The 2021 Symposium will take place on Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March, 20, 2021.

The service organization Dance/NYC has announced the Dance/NYC 2021 Symposium will take place on Wednesday, March 17 - Saturday, March, 20, 2021 and will be fully digital. As the only gathering of its kind for the dance community in the metropolitan New York City area, the Symposium is a meeting place for the dance field to exchange ideas, expand networks, sharpen organizational practices, and deepen the inquiry around New York City's legacy and trajectory of dance-making. Save the date! Registration opens December 2020 at https://www.dance.nyc/programs/dancenyc-events/dancesymp/overview.

The 2021 Symposium will convene on an all-in-one digital conference platform. Platform features include: video live-streaming, speaker and audience engagement, community bulletin board, virtual expo hall, sponsor placement, and more.

Dates:

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 10am-3pm ET

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 6pm-9pm ET

Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10am-7:30ppm ET

Friday, March 19, 2021, 10am-7:30pm ET

Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10am-7:30pm ET

Introducing the Symposium Programming Committee

The Symposium Programming Committee exists to advise Dance/NYC in the programming and direction of Dance/NYC's yearly Symposium-and, by extension, further the dance field in NYC.

Albert Blackstone, Director, MOMEN; Faculty, Broadway Dance Center

Ami Scherson, Equity in Arts Leadership Prog. Associate, Americans for the Arts; Co-Chair, D/NYC Junior Committee

Ana "Rokafella" Garcia, Managing Director, Full Circle Souljahs

Eva Yaa Asantewaa, Senior Director of Artist Development & Curation; Editorial Director, Gibney

Juan José Escalante, Executive Director, José Limón Foundation

Julia del Palacio, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kupferberg Center for the Arts

Laurel Lawson, Choreographer, Kinetic Light; Artist-Engineer, Rose Tree Productions

Nelida Tirado, Artistic Director & Teacher of Nelida Tirado Flamenco

Niya Nicholson, Managing Director, MOVE(NYC) Foundation, Inc.

Parijat Desai, Artistic Director, Parijata Dance Company

Remi Harris, Programs Manager, Center for Performance Research

Sydnie L. Mosley, Artistic Director, Sydnie L. Mosley Dances

Zavé Martohardjono, Artist

About Dance/NYC

Dance/NYC's mission to promote and encourage the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area. It embeds core values of justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of its programs and operations. It works in alliance with Dance/USA, the national organization for professional dance.

