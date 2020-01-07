DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE Returns For Three More Shows

Penguin Random House Audio will release a live audiobook recording of actor David Dean Bottrell's one-man storytelling show, David Dean Bottrell Makes. The audiobook will be on sale February 11, 2020. Bottrell's show features funny and poignant true love stories drawn from his own life. The audiobook edition was recorded during two live performances at Dixon Place in New York City, combined with additional bonus material recorded in-studio.

"We've always wanted to experiment more with translating live recordings to audiobooks, and David's engaging storytelling made for the perfect opportunity," says Amanda D'Acierno, President and Publisher, Penguin Random House Audio.

Bottrell has had a decades-long career as a character actor, screenwriter, and acting teacher, appearing on Modern Family, The Blacklist, Longmire, Mad Men, Justified, True Blood, and Boston Legal, among many others. He is also the author of Working Actor: Breaking in, Making a Living, and Making a Life in the Fabulous Trenches of Show Business, a guide for aspiring actors (Ten Speed Press/Random House Audio, 2019).

David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show originally premiered at LA's Comedy Central Stage before multiple sold out runs at Rogue Machine and the Asylum Theatre, as well as an appearance at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. In 2019, Bottrell brought the show to New York for the first time for a series of performances at Dixon Place. Bottrell says, "Telling these stories has been the most liberating experience of my whole career. Love is the most studied subject on the planet and still nobody knows anything about how to find it, how to keep it or what to do when it flies out the window."

The live stage production will return to New York for a limited run at the Triad Theater on February 12, 19, 26, 2020 at 7 PM. Triad Theatre 158 W 72nd Street 2nd Floor New York, NY 10023 $15 online + 2 Drink Minimum

Tickets and info at: www.triadnyc.com





