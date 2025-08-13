CHARMING DISASTER’S MUSICAL ORACLE Comes to The Rochester Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NYC goth-folk cabaret duo Charming Disaster return to the Rochester Fringe with an interactive concert in which the duo’s original songs inspired by myth, magic, monsters, and mortality are selected by chance by audience members drawing cards from the Charming Disaster Oracle Deck (a 72-card divination deck created by the band with illustrations by 30+ artists from around the world). This Tarot-style card ritual not only determines the set list, but also provides insight into the mysterious workings of destiny—and makes each performance unique. What does the future hold? Find out before it’s too late...

Performances are FRIDAY, September 19 at 8:30 PM and SATURDAY, September 20 at 7 PM and 9 PM.

Charming Disaster is a musical duo based in New York City, formed in 2012 by Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris. Inspired by the macabre humor of Edward Gorey, Tim Burton, and Charles Addams, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, they write playfully dark songs about death, crime, myth, magic, science, and the occult. Their interactive shows, which have been described as “haunted vaudeville,” blur the lines between concert, theatre, and ritual.

Charming Disaster’s music has been featured on the podcast Welcome to Night Vale, they have toured the United States and Europe, and they have opened for Rasputina, Voltaire, and The Dresden Dolls. Recent appearances include Philadelphia’s Science History Institute, Cleveland's Wizbang Circus Theatre, and NYC’s Coney Island Sideshow stage. They are returning to the Rochester Fringe for their seventh year. Their latest album, The Double, was released in May 2025 to critical acclaim and is available everywhere music is streamed.