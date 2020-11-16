Broadway Training Center Of Westchester To Broadcast Youth Production Of THE WIZARD OF OZ

The show runs November 27th, 28th, 29th & December 4th, 5th, 6th, at 7pm!

Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC), one of the region's premier performing arts schools, is creating theater and a sense of community during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Nestled in the historic town of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, BTC has been hosting rehearsals in their new outdoor studio space, in small groups, masked and socially distanced to keep the magic of theater evolving safely. Join BTC with live-streaming tickets for a unique broadcast production of The Wizard of Oz this November 27th, 28th, 29th & December 4th, 5th, 6th, at 7pm!

BTC's Production features an Award-Winning Ensemble of Students, Grades 4-12, from throughout Westchester, Rockland, the Bronx, and Connecticut. As the magical land of Oz continues to unite audiences worldwide; Broadway Training Center continues to build character both on and off the stage this season with a show that reminds us of the magical power of home, to believe in yourself, and always to be accepting of new people, even those who seem different from you.

Under Jason Brantman and Fiona Santos' leadership since 2004, BTC and its students have won over 50 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble for eleven years in a row. Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes as the best in Southern Westchester, and Westchester Family has named it "Best Children's Theater Company" and a "Top 5" dance studio.

With a faculty comprised of working professionals who have performed on Broadway and other top venues, BTC is well known for its high-quality productions and high-impact youth education work. Although this year is unmatched, according to co-artistic directors Brantman and Santos, "We've had an incredible time with the cast and crew, and we're so proud of the work we've all done together. The full Ensemble has been taking part in working on costumes, props, audio/video editing, and filming, as well as performing. It's truly a team effort, especially with so many of the parents doing the filming for their child's self-tapes! We're so grateful for the support of the whole community as we discover together how to make a show work in this format." When touching on how the organization was doing during this unusual world circumstance, co-artistic directors answered with a very upbeat, "The Fall production usually is our biggest seller and makes up a lot of our operating show budget for the year. It's going to really be amazing, and it's appropriate for all ages. The best way to support all the members of the Fall Ensemble is to make sure audiences know about and get to see this wonderful show!"

As a not-for-profit 501c3 organization BTC is dedicated to bringing affordable, quality entertainment to audiences. This season, fans don't have to be local to watch, and families from all around the globe can tune in. The ticket prices are lower than usual, offering a family ticket that is a great deal. The Family Ticket (multiple people viewing from the same device): $35.00 Single Ticket (one person viewing): $18.00! The backstage whisper is that there may be special bonuses for some performances, so hopefully, patrons may want to watch more than one show. Follow the yellow brick road and get your tickets to BTC's delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale.

TICKETS: BroadwayTraining.com/shows

Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg; adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Brothers. The Broadway Training Center production is a terrific way to spend an evening at home. We're off to see the wizard! Are you?

Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You