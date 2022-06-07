Pleasantville Theater Company Arc Stages presents Woody Guthrie's American Song for their Community Stage. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.

Woody Guthrie's American Song will be directed by Stephanie Kovacs Cohen, with musical director Jeff Raab. Starring: Nancy Jane Blake, Shannan Buckley, Rena Gavigan, Gerry Hazel, Kevin Howat, Rich Hunter, Andrew Laden, Julia McCarthy, Kimmi Naus, John Palacio, and Luís Quíntero.

An exuberant musical celebration of America, Woody Guthrie's American Song tells the life of the folk singer through his words and music. After its debut in 1989, the musical has traveled all over America to rave reviews.

The musical follows Guthrie as he travels from the Dust Bowl to California and east to New York City. It includes many beloved songs, including This Land is Your Land, So Long It's Been Good to Know Yuh, Pastures of Plenty, Hard Travelin', and Bound for Glory. A fun, passionate, heartbreaking, yet heartwarming evening for the whole family.

Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof.

The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages (youth and adult) can explore the world of theatre through a professional rehearsal process, master classes, outreach and intensive ensemble work.

The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in American musicals and dramas.

The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.

These three theatres, all under one roof, strive to better serve the community and its artistic needs.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $22 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206