Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arc Stages Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

pixeltracker

Performances run October 1-17, 2021.

Sep. 8, 2021  

In its much anticipated sixth season, Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents The Mountaintop for their professional company, the Next Stage. The Next Stage focuses on showcasing new, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.

Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville NY.

Friday, October 1 at 8pm
Saturday, October 2 at 8pm
Friday, October 8 at 8pm
Saturday, October 9 at 8pm
Friday, October 15 at 8pm
Saturday, October 16 at 8pm
Sunday, October 17 at 2pm

Tickets are $38 for adults, $30 for students, $28 for seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

The Mountaintop will be directed by Ryan Quinn. Starring: Gabriel Lawrence* & Shavonna Banks*

A gripping re-imagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

Arc Stages Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP


Related Articles View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You

  • Vegas Headliner April Brucker Demands Equal Pay For Puppets On Season 3 Premiere Of JUDGE JERRY
  • Chippendales Offering First Responders Free Tickets To Every Performance
  • Bradley Whitford & Francois Battiste to Star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Two Simultaneous Productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • NIGHTMARE ON Q STREET Returns To Orleans Arena On October 16