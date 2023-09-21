Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents Marry Me A Little for their professional company, the Next Stage. This musical has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and was conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René.

The Next Stage focuses on showcasing contemporary, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.



Marry Me A Little will be directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin. Starring Libby Anderson & Samantha Joy Pearlman.



Two single New Yorkers spend Saturday night alone in their apartments, dreaming of finally finding love. Could they be exactly what the other is yearning for? Marry Me A Little breathes new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of lesser-known Stephen Sondheim songs.

Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.

Fri Sept 29 at 8pm

Sat Sept 30 at 8pm

Fri Oct 6 at 8pm

Sat Oct 7 at 8pm

Fri Oct 13 at 8pm

Sat Oct 14 at 8pm

Sun Oct 15 at 2pm

Tickets are $38 for adults, $30 for students, $28 for seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

Arc Stages is a multifaceted arts organization in Pleasantville, New York, which is composed of three theatre companies under one roof.

The Educational Stage: an educational theatre company where students of all ages explore the world of theater through innovative classes, workshops and productions. Develop self confidence and creative expression through the arts! (youth & adult)

The Community Stage: a community theatre company for actors, singers and technicians from all walks of life that offers the best in musicals and dramas.

The Next Stage: a professional theatre company that produces innovative, contemporary theatre as well as new works, cabaret, workshops and staged readings.

These three theaters, all under one roof, strive to better serve the community and its artistic needs.

Produced under contract with Actors' Equity Association.