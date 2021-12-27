West Bay Community Theater to Hold Auditions for THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

West Bay Community Theater will hold auditions for its May, 2022 production of The Great American Trailer Park Musical on Monday, January 24th (7-9pm) and Saturday, January 29th (Noon-3pm).

Auditions on Monday, January 24th, will take place at:

The Hive Collaborative Coworking Facility

Lafayette Mill Complex

650 Ten Rod Rd, #2 North Kingstown, RI 02852

(Enter from the rear parking lot of the mill complex)

Auditions on Saturday, January 29th, will take place at:

James and Gloria Maron Cultural Arts Center

180 Button Hole Dr. Bldg. 2

Providence, RI 02909

***All those auditioning must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result received within 24 hours of the audition. Masks must be worn at all times except when actively auditioning***

Appointments are preferred. Please book an audition time by emailing info@wbctheater.org or calling (401) 372-7201. Those without appointments will be auditioned on a first-come, first-served basis.

To audition, please prepare one upbeat musical selection which may be sung acapella or accompanied if appropriate sheet music is supplied to WBCT in advance. Selections from the show itself are acceptable, but not necessary. Auditioners must also be prepared to read cold from the script.

About the show:

MUSIC & LYRICS: David Nehls

BOOK: Betsy Kelso

The story has, at its center, a love triangle between an agoraphobe, a highway toll collector, and an exotic dancer with an unhinged ex-boyfriend. A Greek-chorus-eque trio of trailer park women helps guide the narrative, playing any character or gender they choose while breaking the fourth wall at whim to air their own dirty laundry. The result is a sense of informality and community - the lifeblood of neighborhoods everywhere.

a??More than a decade after its New York premiere, "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" continues to connect with audiences and sold-out crowds. Beyond the broad comedy and Jerry Springer-worthy confrontations, the show is about rising above our impulses, our mistakes, and our surroundings to make a future we can believe in, despite the past.

Characters:

"THE LOVE TRIANGLE AND THE VILLAIN "

JEANNIE GARSTECKI, 35-45 years old

NORBERT GARSTECKI, 35-45 years old

PIPPI, 28-35 years old

DUKE, 24-28 years old

"THE GIRLS"

BETTY, 38-50-something

LINOLEUM "LIN," 30s

DONNA "PICKLES," 17 years old