“Weird Al” Yankovic Will Return to Providence Performing Arts Center In July 2026

“Weird Al” Yankovic will return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. as part of his BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour, marking his first PPAC appearance since September 2016. The record-breaking tour will visit 90 cities across North America and expands on the success of Yankovic’s 2025 run.

The 2026 tour features Yankovic’s best-known hits alongside deep-cut fan favorites, supported by a large-scale production that includes a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an eight-piece ensemble featuring his longtime band. “We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren't sick of us yet,” Yankovic said. “So we're just going to keep on touring until they are!”

During the 2025 tour, Yankovic performed 75 shows across 67 cities, playing for more than 500,000 fans and selling out major venues including Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 2026 BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour begins May 26 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, and runs through October 17. Full routing and ticket information are available online.

Tickets for the Providence performance go on sale Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. They will be available at ppacri.org, by calling 401-421-ARTS (2787), or in person at the PPAC Box Office at 220 Weybosset Street. Box Office hours are Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.; and two hours before performances.

ABOUT “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history and a five-time GRAMMY Award winner. His parodies span four decades and include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and “White & Nerdy.” His 2014 release Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Yankovic has earned 17 GRAMMY nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 film WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, which he co-wrote and produced. His live performances have included appearances at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.