Tickets to HAMILTON at PPAC to Go on Sale August 5
Producer Jeffery Seller and J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center, announced today that single tickets for the return engagement of HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, August 5 at 10A online at ppacri.org and in person at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence) for performances on November 30 - December 12, 2021. Please note tickets are not available for purchase by phone on Thursday, August 5; this is an online and in-person sale only. In Providence, HAMILTON is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $69 to $159 with a select number of $349 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement. Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge; all ticket prices are subject to change without notice; service charges apply.
Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices, and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Providence Performing Arts Center's engagement should be made through the PPAC Box Office and online at ppacri.org."
TICKETS ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE BY PHONE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 5.
Please note that PPAC has no capacity restrictions. All PPAC event employees are fully vaccinated. PPAC is a GBAC STAR® accredited performing arts venue, indicating that the theatre has adopted the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention. PPAC is following current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as recommended by the CDC and state government (PPAC's COVID-19 Safety Measures can be accessed here).
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuringa?? a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tonya??®a??, Grammya??®a??, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
For information on HAMILTON, visit:
HamiltonMusical.com
Photo credit: Joan Marcus