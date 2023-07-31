Tickets Go On Sale for THE BOOK OF MORMON at PPAC Next Week

Back by popular demand,Â THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking one-week run in 2019 returnsÂ to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for a limited engagementÂ October 31 â€“Â November 5, 2023.



Single tickets will go on sale on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10A. Tickets will be available at theÂ PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by visitingÂ ppacri.org, or by calling 401.421.2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 401.574.3162 or emailingÂ phiatt@ppacri.orgÂ

THE BOOK OF MORMONÂ features book, music and lyrics byÂ Trey Parker,Â Robert LopezÂ andÂ Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by ParkerÂ and Tony Award winnerÂ CaseyÂ NicholawÂ and choreographed byÂ Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed byÂ Jennifer WernerÂ based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winnerÂ Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winnerÂ Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winnerÂ Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winnerÂ Brian Ronan, and hair design is byÂ Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winnerÂ Larry HochmanÂ and two-time Tony Award winnerÂ Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is byÂ Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011,Â THE BOOK OF MORMONÂ has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene Oâ€™Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album,Â THE BOOK OF MORMONÂ won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning â€˜Best Theatre Showâ€™ at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe

THE BOOK OF MORMONÂ has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording forÂ THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.