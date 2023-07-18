Tickets Go On Sale For MRS. DOUBTFIRE at PPAC This Week

The Providence Performing Arts Center announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE will go on sale this Thursday, July 20 at 10A. MRS. DOUBTFIRE visits PPAC October 17 – 22, 2023; please see below for performance schedule. In Providence, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Tickets for MRS. DOUBTFIRE will be available at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset St, Providence), online at Click Here and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 401.574.3162 or emailing phiatt@ppacri.org. Ticket prices range from $20 - $80; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office window and phone hours for the summer are Monday through Thursday, 10A – 3P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

BankNewport Family Night at MRS. DOUBTFIRE is Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7P. For this performance, buy one ticket and receive a free ticket for a child aged 18 or younger. BankNewport Family Night tickets are available at the Box Office window and by phone; these tickets are not available online. BankNewport is the title sponsor of Family Night, with support from media sponsors ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE will star beloved Broadway leading man, Rob McClure, who drew critical raves, standing ovations and a Tony Award nomination when he created Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody's favorite Scottish nanny). Joining him will be another Broadway favorite, renowned actress and his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.



The North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE follows the recent triumphant opening in London's West End, where the musical received numerous **** 4 Star reviews and was proclaimed “a sure-fire hit” by the Daily Telegraph.



Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in December 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for a new musical in the history of the 5th Avenue Theatre, selling more than $4.7M in tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

When MRS. DOUBTFIRE first officially opened on Broadway on December 5, 2021, the Chicago Tribune said, “This lovable, big-hearted musical comedy delivers a good time for all ages. The best choice for families on Broadway,” and The Telegraph proclaimed, “Rip-roaringly funny. A heartfelt adaptation to make Robin Williams proud.”

Before closing on Broadway on May 29, 2022, MRS. DOUBTFIRE received six 2022 Outer Critics Circle Nominations including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, two Drama League Nominations as well as a Tony Nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE opened in London's West End in June 2023 following a successful engagement in Manchester, UK in the fall of 2022.



In addition to director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).