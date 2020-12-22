Theatre By The Sea Presents Liz Callaway Streaming Holiday Concert

Enjoy a magical holiday concert from the comfort of your home! Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, (the original voice of Anastasia), will perform a mix of holiday favorites, beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her new holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. The stream will also include a special behind-the-scenes interview with the artist and a post-show Q&A, which followed the premiere of the concert on Friday, December 11. The stream will be available for viewing until January 4. Your ticket purchase will allow you to enjoy the concert for up to 24 hours after you begin watching.

Ms. Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello (Encores), and Hair in Concert. Regional and international credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall, and most recently, starred in the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film credits include Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

She received an Emmy Award for hosting "Ready to Go," a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston. Other television credits include "In Performance at the White House," "Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim ," and "The David Letterman Show."



Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. Ms. Callaway performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis.

Liz Callaway: Home For The Holidays is available to view through Monday, January 4, 2021. Access passes purchased via www.theatrebythesea.com are $25. A portion of each access purchased through the theatre's website will benefit Theatre By The Sea. For questions or additional information, please send an email to boxoffice.tbts@gmail.com.

Ms. Callaway is tentatively scheduled to perform live at Theatre By The Sea as part of the 2021 Summer Concert Series.