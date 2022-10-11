The United Theatre Names Carly Callahan As Executive Director

The Ocean Community United Theatre Board of Directors, led by board co-Chairs Charles Royce and Nicholas Moore, announced today that they have hired Carly Callahan to lead the organization as Executive Director.

Callahan most recently served as Managing Director of Seaview Productions, a Tony and Oliver award-winning theater, film, television, and media company based in New York City. Broadway credits include Selina Fillinger's POTUS, Jeremy O. Harris' 12-time Tony-nominated Slave Play, and four-time Tony-nominated Sea Wall / A Life starring Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge. Additional Seaview work includes the Webby Award-winning Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, and bway.io, Broadway's first NFT marketplace.

As a passionate advocate for community-based organizations and arts groups, her work in the non-profit sector includes co-founding and serving on the board of the Guilford Performing Arts Festival, co-founding the public art and music program Free Keys, which placed pianos painted by local artists throughout Shoreline Connecticut, and serving on the boards of The Madison Chamber of Commerce, the Ivoryton Playhouse and Gallim Dance. Carly is a graduate of Brown University.

"After a wonderful four-year tenure at Seaview, I am so excited and invigorated to lead this hub of culture and community in Westerly and further the work of this dedicated board and phenomenal staff," said Callahan. "This extraordinary complex provides a world-class center of gravity for creative work in our region and is a testament to the power of the arts to singularly bring our community together. It's an honor and privilege to take the helm and propel the UNITED forward."

(Royce/Moore) added, "thanks to the work of our dedicated search committee, we are enormously excited to welcome Carly to the UNITED and catapult this amazing complex to new heights within our expansive community. Under Carly's dynamic leadership, we look forward to reaching out and engaging individuals and institutions in the distinct geographical areas within our wider region in order to develop unique relationships and programming with the UNITED."

The UNITED is a regional center for the arts and arts education showcasing world-class performing, visual and creative work. The UNITED has been reincarnated from a 1926 vaudeville theatre into a $17 million, state-of-the-art facility consisting of three buildings, three movie cinemas, one large black box balconied venue with a 500-person capacity, an art gallery/reception space, and a music school with seven acoustically-isolated, music classrooms that is run in conjunction with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School.

The UNITED does not have a resident arts company but rather is a collaborating production showcase for regional, national, and international arts organizations that either do not have their own venues or have traveling productions. With a mission to "unite the community through the arts," the UNITED draws from an expansive audience of various ages, who unite through their love of the arts and arts education in its many forms, including film, live music, theatre, opera, dance, visual arts, lectures and more.

