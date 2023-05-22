Steve Martin & Martin Short YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! Comes To At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 11

Steve Martin & Martin Short bring their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” show to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30P. Martin and Short will be joined by very special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Steve Martin & Martin Short share a dynamic comedic rapport that is a joy to watch and listen to; the duo currently stars in the hit comedy-drama series “Only Murders In The Building” on HULU.



Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 25 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $58 - $250; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.



Regular PPAC Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday: 10A to 5P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Summer Box Office hours begin this Friday, May 26 and are Monday through Thursday: 10A to 3P.

Steve Martin and Martin Short's “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.



Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”