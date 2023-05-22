Steve Martin & Martin Short YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! Comes To At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 11

With very special guests Jeff Babko And The Steep Canyon Rangers.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: CATCH FIRE! At Newport Contemporary Ballet Photo 2 Review: CATCH FIRE! At Newport Contemporary Ballet
THE KILLERS NEXT DOOR to Have New England Red Carpet Premiere This Week Photo 3 THE KILLERS NEXT DOOR to Have New England Red Carpet Premiere This Week
DISNEY JUNIOR Live On Tour Comes To The VETS in Providence This Year Photo 4 DISNEY JUNIOR Live On Tour Comes To The VETS in Providence This Year

Steve Martin & Martin Short YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! Comes To At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 11

Steve Martin & Martin Short bring their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” show to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30P. Martin and Short will be joined by very special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. 

Steve Martin & Martin Short share a dynamic comedic rapport that is a joy to watch and listen to; the duo currently stars in the hit comedy-drama series “Only Murders In The Building” on HULU. 

 
Tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 25 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $58 - $250; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

 
Regular PPAC Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday: 10A to 5P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.  Summer Box Office hours begin this Friday, May 26 and are Monday through Thursday: 10A to 3P. 

 

Steve Martin and Martin Short's “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!”  is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.


Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid  Conversation.”




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For Wilbury Theatre Groups GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals For Wilbury Theatre Group's GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT

Wilbury Theatre Group presents the world premiere of a new musical: Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight by playwright-in-residence Darcie Dennigan, with music by Niki Healy.

Review: CATCH FIRE! At Newport Contemporary Ballet Photo
Review: CATCH FIRE! At Newport Contemporary Ballet

What did our critic think of CATCH FIRE! at NEWPORT CONTEMPORARY BALLET?

THE KILLERS NEXT DOOR to Have New England Red Carpet Premiere This Week Photo
THE KILLERS NEXT DOOR to Have New England Red Carpet Premiere This Week

Michael A. LoCicero of RI based production company JL Pictures. LLC and Joshua Dahlin of the local horror media site, The Horror Depot will present a RED CARPET NEW ENGLAND PREMIERE screening of The Killers Next Door. 

West Bay Community Theater to Present Noel Cowards PRIVATE LIVES Photo
West Bay Community Theater to Present Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES

West Bay Community Theater will present Noel Coward's classic comedy of manners, PRIVATE LIVES, June 29thand 30th (8pm) and Saturday, July 1st (2pm) at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston, RI.


More Hot Stories For You

Steve Martin & Martin Short YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! Comes To At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 11Steve Martin & Martin Short YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! Comes To At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 11
Photos: Inside Rehearsals For Wilbury Theatre Group's GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHTPhotos: Inside Rehearsals For Wilbury Theatre Group's GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT
Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Opens With MY WAY: A Musical Tribute To Frank SinatraTheatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Opens With MY WAY: A Musical Tribute To Frank Sinatra
West Bay Community Theater to Present Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVESWest Bay Community Theater to Present Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES

Videos

Video: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video Video: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Trinity Repertory Company (5/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RI Premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET directed by Jackie Davis
Burbage Theatre Co (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
The Players at Barker (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Roundabout Productions (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/18-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You