Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Leonard Slatkin And Jennifer Frautschi on March 20

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's 2021 Spring Season at The VETS continues on Saturday, March 20th with two performances of Jennifer Frautschi - Violin Virtuosity led by Guest Conductor Leonard Slatkin in his RI Philharmonic Orchestra debut.

This program features Saint-Georges' Symphony No.1, Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending, McTee's Adagio for String Orchestra, Saint-Saëns' Introduction & Rondo capriccioso and Grainger's Irish Tune from County Derry (Londonderry Air). The Saint-Georges and McTee works will be performed for the first time by the RI Philharmonic Orchestra. Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey says of Season 76: "We are grateful to return to the concert hall with these fine selections, bringing music, joy, and light to our community."

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has continued to further its mission to enrich and transform the state and region through brilliant music performance and music education during the Covid-19 Pandemic. These innovative concerts can be experienced live, in-person at The VETS or virtually at StreamRIPhil.org to ensure the vital and accessible presence of music in this community and beyond during these unprecedented times. The Orchestra's 76th Season began on September 26 at The VETS, making the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra the first orchestra in New England to perform live in concert in over six months - and under the strictest safety measures. Concerts planned for the RI Philharmonic Orchestra's spring half of Season 76 will continue to have limited in-person, socially distanced attendance available to subscribers. The Orchestra will simultaneously livestream all concerts in high definition video and audio available to the public at StreamRIPhil.org. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for virtual lessons, virtual ensembles and virtual classes. Visit RIPhil.org/Spring for details on enrollment.

All concerts will be presented at 5pm (in-person attendance is limited to subscribers only) and again at 8pm (subscriber in-person attendance and livestream for subscribers and single ticket buyers) at The VETS. The 8pm performance is available to the public via livestream. If you are interested in viewing this concert live at home, please call 401-248-7000 or visit StreamRIPhil.org to explore purchase options. Season subscriptions are available for $150. A single ticket purchase option is available at $40 per household.



"The Rhode Island Philharmonic recently lost our beloved principal flutist Susan Thomas, a tremendous figure in our music community, to cancer. We feel very fortunate and privileged to have had Susan as such a vital and long-standing member. She will be greatly missed and her loss is palpable. We are heartened to be able to safely bring concerts back to the hall with enhanced safety protocols for Orchestra members, guest artists, and patrons, whilst forging a new role for access through digital media as we serve our community," said Executive Director David Beauchesne. "The RI Philharmonic is grateful to former Governor Raimondo, Governor McKee and the State of Rhode Island, to The VETS, and to the American Federation of Musicians, the Providence Federation of Musicians and Orchestra members for their efforts in making a safe return to the stage, and the safe participation of our audience possible."

The VETS is taking enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Seating will be socially distanced, audiences and staff members must wear masks, and there will be symptom checks at the entrance doors.

Learn more at https://www.streamRIPhil.org.