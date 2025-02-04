RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION Announced At The Providence Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation. RIVERDANCE 30 will play at PPAC for five performances only, April 4 – 6, 2025.

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that Rhode Island Energy (RIE) is the sponsor of the production.

“We’d like to welcome RIE to the PPAC family and thank them for sponsoring RIVERDANCE 30,” Singleton said. “RIVERDANCE 30 features high energy choreography and music, with incredible Irish and international performers. We are looking forward to the show’s return to PPAC this April.”

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time, Riverdance will welcome “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

“We are proud to support the Providence Performing Art Center and its presentation of RIVERDANCE 30,” said Greg Cornett, president of RIE. “By supporting local cultural events, we invest in our communities and help enhance the experiences that make Rhode Island a great place to live and work.”

Tickets are available now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org/riverdance. Ticket prices range from $80 to $38 and include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge. Prices are subject to change without notice.

Special pricing is available for groups of 10 or more. Contact Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or 401.574.3162 to order group tickets.

In Providence, RIVERDANCE 30 is part of the Encore Series, with support from media sponsor Cox Media. BankNewport Family Night at RIVERDANCE 30 takes place on Friday, April 4 at 7:30P. BankNewport Family Night provides specially priced tickets so that families can have a fun night out at PPAC. Family Night tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office window and by phone; these tickets are not available online. Some restrictions and selected seating locations apply. Family Night is sponsored by BankNewport, with additional support from media sponsors ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

John McColgan, Director of Riverdance said, “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation recently launched with a special performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 31 million people, and marks the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The 25th Anniversary Show tour included a sold-out, two-week inaugural run at Washington DC’s historic Kennedy Center, a special performance for former President Joe Biden and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and national television appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America GMA3 and Watch What Happens Live. The 2023 Tour kicked off with a special performance on America’s Got Talent, seen by over 7 million people across the country.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

Riverdance The Animated Adventure was released on Netflix in the United States on January 14, 2022, where it swiftly landed a spot on the streamer’s Global Top 10 list. With an original score by Grammy Award-winning composer Bill Whelan, the animated musical comedy features the incredible craft and skill of the Riverdance troupe by utilizing motion capture of their performances to create the animated dancing in the film. Tour lead dancers Maggie Darlington and Anna Mai Fitzpatrick and Executive Producer/Director Padraic Moyles were involved with the dance production for the film, while tour musicians Mark Alfred and Tara Howley play on the film score.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation is designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring sets by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller and video by Cosmo AV along with costumes by Joan Bergin and sound by Michael O’Gorman.

