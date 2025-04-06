Photos: HAMLET at The Gamm Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



William Shakespeare's Hamlet is now open at The Gamm Theatre. It is running through April 27 and is directed by Tony Estrella. See below for photos of the production!

Cast includes Jeff Church (Hamlet), Nora Eschenheimer (Ophelia), Jeanine Kane, Kelby Akin, Marc Pierre, Cedric Lilly, Ben Pereira, Bruce Kaye, Gabriel Graetz, Abigail Milnor-Sweetser, Cherie Rowe, Liam Roberts, Jason Quinn, Joe Penczak, Jim O'Brien, and David Ensor.

About the show

Shakespeare’s masterpiece about the melancholy prince of Denmark, determined to avenge his father’s death, returns to The Gamm in a captivating new production marking the theater’s 40th anniversary! Hamlet has everything: a ghost story, political intrigue, family drama, war, murder, madness, and of course revenge. A graveyard brawl, pirates, and sword play enhance this definitive examination of the plight of man. Arguably the Bard’s most famous work, Hamlet is what author Anthony Burgess called “the play, of all plays ever written, the world could least do without.”

