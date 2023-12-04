Photos: First Look at INDECENT at Wilbury Theatre Group

Performances run November 30  – December 17, 2023.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Wilbury Theatre Group presents the return of the acclaimed and wildly successful production of the Tony Award-winning play Indecent by Paula Vogel, directed by Susie Schutt from November 30  – December 17, 2023. Check out all new production photos below!

Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group’s innovative “All-Access” ticketing program, and are available at thewilburygroup.org/indecent.

Indecent tells the true story behind Sholem Asch’s God Of Vengeance - a Yiddish play that transferred to Broadway in 1922 and was shut down by the police, six weeks after opening at the Apollo Theater on 42nd Street, for offensive content.  God of Vengeance, written by Asch when he was in his 20’s, tells the story of a bourgeois brothel owner whose daughter falls in love with one of his prostitutes. 

God of Vengeance, the evocative work of Jewish culture, was praised and criticized for taboo themes of censorship, immigration and anti-Semitism. Inspired by these true events and the controversy, and pulsing with music and theatricality, Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel’s Indecent tells the behind-the-scenes story of the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform a work deemed “indecent.”

“It’s an honor to again be sharing the story of  Indecent with our audiences,” said Wilbury’s Artistic Director, Josh Short. “The play is a modern masterpiece of the American theatre and it resonated so deeply with our community  last spring, we couldn’t be more proud to be bringing it back. Not only is this a testament to the power of theatre to persist in even the most trying times, it’s an important reminder of the legacy of Jewish artists who believed fully in the enduring power of storytelling.  We are grateful for the artists, supporters, and community members who have come together to make this production possible, and in their hands we are eager to foster these crucial conversations and continue the dialogue within and outside of the work itself.”

The New York Times says of Indecent; “Paula Vogel’s heartfelt ode and elegy to a landmark of modern drama [is] …virtuous… informative and brimming with good faith…[Indecent] presents a thorough history of Asch’s masterwork, from its inception in Warsaw in 1907 to the World War II era, when it was performed as an act of artistic affirmation in an attic in the Lodz ghetto of German-occupied Poland.” 

For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/indecent

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers

Claudia Traub and Scott Levine
Claudia Traub and Scott Levine

Aimee Doherty
Aimee Doherty

Claudia Traub
Claudia Traub

Dave Rabinow
Dave Rabinow

Chris Stahl and Company
Chris Stahl and Company

Scott Levine and Patrick O''Konis
Scott Levine and Patrick O''Konis

Company of INDECENT at Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.
Company of INDECENT at Wilbury Theatre Group; photo by Erin X. Smithers.

Claudia Traub and Chris Stahl
Claudia Traub and Chris Stahl

Chris Stahl and Patrick O''Konis
Chris Stahl and Patrick O''Konis

Chris Stahl
Chris Stahl

Anna Slate and Aimee Doherty
Anna Slate and Aimee Doherty

Florence Wallis
Florence Wallis

Assel Sat
Assel Sat

Scott Levine, Dave Rabinow, and Chris Stahl
Scott Levine, Dave Rabinow, and Chris Stahl

Aimee Doherty and Anna Slate
Aimee Doherty and Anna Slate

Company
Company

Claudia Traub
Claudia Traub

Company
Company

Company
Company

Dave Rabinow
Dave Rabinow

