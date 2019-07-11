Photo Flash: Epic Theatre Co Stages CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Jul. 11, 2019  

Epic Theatre Company kicks off its 2019 Summer Season with E.B. White's "Charlotte's Web." The classic story of friendship and kindness is brought to life in a brand new adaptation and presented Epic's intimate blackbox theater.

It's the story of Wilbur, a good-natured pig, who loves eating, enjoying his life on the farm, and talk to his best friend Charlotte, a spider. When Wilbur's life is threatened, Charlotte comes up with a plan to save her friend. The unlikely bond the two form will teach everyone around them about the fragility of life and the strength of compassion.

"Charlotte's Web" runs for three weekends on Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, beginning July 12th and going until July 27th. All performances will be at 50 Rolfe Square in Cranston, RI at the Artists' Exchange, home to Epic Theatre Company.

Photo Credit: Dave Cantelli



