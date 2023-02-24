Peter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Kingston Center For The Arts

Sometimes history repeats itself. On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award Nominee and Broadway Legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show. Palminteri was truly impressed. And just like the Legendary Robert DeNiro discovered Chazz Palminteri 30 years earlier -- Palminteri discovered Peter Fogel and offered --on the spot -- to direct his solo show!

The theatrical comedy is making its Kingston, Rhode Island premiere on Sat. May 6 with 2 shows only (3:00 and 7:00) at the Courthouse Center of the Arts 3481 Kingstown Rd West Kingston, RI 02892 401.782.1018 https://courthousearts.org/?page_number=3 )

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Throughout the story, Palminteri mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

Fogel playfully warns, "All the stories I tell on stage about my roller-coaster romances are true -- the names have been changed to protect the guilty!" During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit -- and vocal gifts -- to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. But, of course, they all have one goal - to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

Fogel says, "Rhode Island audiences are great. I performed there many years ago with another show. They really get the humor. Once they hear my story - they'll run even faster back into the arms of their significant other! I'm really excited to share the absurdity of love that everyone goes through -- that's in my life. ''Til Death...' is a show within a show; I get to be directed by Chazz - plus act with him on stage!"

Director Palminteri adds, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time - but Peter's show jumped out at me; it's hysterical with lots of heart-- and the story really resonates with audiences. I wanted to take it to the next level!"

Fogel is no stranger to theater audiences across North America. Recently, Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" had a successful limited off-Broadway engagement at the Triad Theater in NYC. Before presenting his own solo show - Fogel was the National Touring star of "MY Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy!"

"A funny show about marriage and relationships. Go see it!"

Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond")

"Uproarious Belly Laughs! Fogel captivates his audience with wacky character voices and bold gestures. A tour-de-force performance that reminds audiences of the ups and downs of love and marriage. -BroadwayWorld

For more show info, visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com. Tickets are $35 and $25 are available at https://courthousearts.org/?page_number=3 or call 401.782.1018