PPAC Announces The Third Installment Of The HARRY POTTER FILM CONCERT SERIES

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert, the third film in the Harry Potter series. On Saturday, February 8, 2020, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will perform this magical score live from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.



In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 900 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.



In their third year at Hogwarts, Harry, Ron and Hermione meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black and learn to handle a half-horse/half-eagle Hippogriff, repel shape-shifting Boggarts and master the art of Divination. Harry must also withstand soul-sucking Dementors, outsmart a dangerous werewolf and deal with the truth about Sirius and his relationship to Harry and his parents.



Earning an Oscar nomination for the score, the spellbinding and masterful music composed by John Williams became a celebrated classic, conjuring beautiful, soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends on their magical journey.



Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event."



Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, "Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World."



Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10am via www.ppacri.org, (401) 421-ARTS (2787), or at the Providence Performing Arts Center Box Office for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert.



For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit

www.harrypotterinconcert.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You