MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Announces Cast For The VETS In Providence

TCG Entertainment, the leader in live entertainment properties and touring productions, in association with Endemol Shine North America, producers of the FOX series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, have announced the all-new cast for the 2022 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Tour. The 25+ city tour makes a stop at The VETS in Providence on October 16. Tickets are on sale now at TheVetsRI.com.

As previously announced, Season Eight Winner, Liya, along with finalist Grayson and fan-favorites A'Dan and Molly Will all hit the road with returning Host Mac Dassatti to serve up a perfectly balanced good time for fans of all ages.

SEE THE FULL 2022 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! CAST LIST HERE:

Name: Liya

Age: 13

Hometown: Scarsdale, NY

What you are looking forward to on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE TOUR 2022?

I am so happy to be on the stage cooking again, and finally getting a chance to meet all our fans.

Name: Grayson

Age: 14

Hometown: Austin, TX

What you are looking forward to on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE TOUR 2022:

Reuniting with my MasterChef Junior castmates and cooking up great new dishes together! I'm also excited to travel and meet other kids who love to cook as much as I do.

Name: Molly

Age: 13 (Will be 14 in August)

Hometown: Springfield, MO

What are you looking forward to on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE TOUR 2022?

Traveling to places I haven't been before, to cook in front of a live audience, to reunite with my friends, and to enjoy the experience.

Name: A'Dan

Age: 13

Hometown: Lilburn, GA

What you are looking forward to on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! 2022?

I'm looking forward to cooking on stage with my friends, meeting kids in the different states, sharing my culinary skills and experience, and giving fans a good time and great show.

Whether you're a foodie or just a fan, the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! tour will feature more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets and will include signed merchandise and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

For info and exclusive merchandise, visit www.MasterChefLiveTour.com.