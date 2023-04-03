Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Will Stop At The VETS In Providence In July 2023

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June. 

Apr. 03, 2023  
Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms new nationwide summer tour dates with his renowned Large Band.

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June. Watch the band perform on PBS' "Austin City Limits" last fall.

12th of June was released last year on Verve Records. Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, the album features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett's dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, "Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that."

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The tour will stop at The VETS in Providence July 29. General on-sale begins April 7 at 10am. Tickets are available online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling 401.421.2787. For tour info visit lylelovett.com. See below for full routing.




GUTFELD LIVE! KING OF LATE NIGHT TOUR Comes To Providence Performing Arts Center, July 29 Photo
GUTFELD LIVE! KING OF LATE NIGHT TOUR Comes To Providence Performing Arts Center, July 29
GREG GUTFELD, host of the #1 rated late night show GUTFELD!, returns to the stage this summer in support of his newest book The King of Late Night (release date: July 25).  Greg Gutfeld brings GUTFELD LIVE! KING OF LATE NIGHT TOUR to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7P. Greg will be joined by special guest comedian Tom Shillue as moderator and opening act. 
Van Morrison Returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center This May Photo
Van Morrison Returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center This May
VAN MORRISON returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for two shows on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7P. He last performed at PPAC in December 2007 to a sold-out crowd.
LEONID & FRIENDS Brings A Cool Summer Nights Concert To Providence Performing Arts Cen Photo
LEONID & FRIENDS Brings A Cool Summer Nights Concert To Providence Performing Arts Center, June 25
LEONID & FRIENDS, an eleven-person ensemble with musicians from Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Belarus, have astounded global audiences with their ability to capture the spirit and musicality, note-for-note, of American supergroup Chicago. Now, Providence, RI will have the chance to hear them live as part of the Providence Performing Arts Center's Cool Summer Nights concert line-up on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7P.
Managing Director Amy Gravell  Will Depart the Gamm Photo
Managing Director Amy Gravell  Will Depart the Gamm
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre announced that Amy Gravell will be leaving the organization after almost 4 years and three seasons effective this June. Gravell will continue to lead the theater’s operations until that time, after which she will assume her new role as president of St. Mary Academy – Bay View in Riverside, R.I. Gravell is a proud alumna of the all-female, independent Catholic school serving pre-school through grade 12.

