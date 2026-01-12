Listen: John and Elena Tafone Share New Single 'One Step Further'

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A year after it first premiered in the Chorus of Westerly's "A Celebration of Twelfth Night," the single "One Step Further" is now available to stream. The Chorus's previously annual winter production, "A Celebration of Twelfth Night," which ran until 2015, was revived in 2025 for a special, one-time performance.

The original cast featured Eden Casteel as the Ice Queen, a powerful enchantress out to freeze the world. Sadie Howell, who lends her talents to this single, played Gerda, the young girl who's determined to break the spell, thaw her village and save her true love, Jan.

This tale was brought to life by the Chorus, the Twelfth Night Orchestra and a cast of over 80 actors, dancers and acrobats with musical direction by Andrew Howell, direction and choreography by Anthony Caporale and Nicole DiMattei, book by Harvey M. Blanchette, music by John Tafone and lyrics by Elena Tafone.

"'One Step Further' is a song about doing what needs to be done, even if you're afraid," says John Tafone. "You just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other. 'Twelfth Night' was the show that made me want to write stage music as a child. Getting to compose this score was an incredible full-circle moment. I can't wait to see where the next step takes us."

Listen to the single below: