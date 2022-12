Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; at Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST - Artic Playhouse 26%

Seth Rudetsky - SETH'S BIG FAT BROADWAY - Theatre By The Sea 23%

Judith Lynn Stillman - WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS IN MUSIC - Sapinsley Hall - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts 16%

Ida Zecco - A SONG FOR THE SEASON - The Arctic Playhouse 15%

John O'Hurley - A MAN WITH STANDARDS - Theatre By The Sea 14%

DakhaBrakha - FIRSTWORKS PROVIDENCE - Strand Theater & Ballroom 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin P. Hill - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 27%

Jennifer Webb - MAMMA MIA! - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 24%

Brieanna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 12%

Kenny Ingraham - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 8%

Yury Yanowsky - THE NUTCRACKER - Festival Ballet Providence 7%

Leslie Racine-Vasquez - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 7%

Taavon Gamble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 6%

Jackie Davis - AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 5%

Ali Kenner Brodsky - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Blue Until June - BLUE UNTIL JUNE - Trey McIntyre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lauren Sullivan - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 20%

Gregg Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 14%

Jaysen Engel - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre 8%

Janet Swenson - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 8%

Travis M. Grant - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 6%

Summer Wilmot - INTO THE WOODS - Bryant University 6%

Erika Fay Greenwood - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 5%

Mikayla Reid - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Stephanie Traversa - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Meg Donnelly - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

Nancy Spirito - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: LIVE RADIO SHOW - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - SUEÑO - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Rebecca Kilcline - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players 3%

Amanda Downing Carney - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Kenisha Kelly - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Kat Fortner - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 2%

LeVonne Lindsay - AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Liza Alexis - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Nancy Spirito - THE HATMAKER'S WIFE - Arctic Playhouse 1%

Kenisha Kelly - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

William Deschenes - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 26%

Donna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 13%

Bob Richard - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 11%

Terry Shea - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 9%

Joe Wilson, Jr. - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 9%

Kenny Ingram - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Greg Santos - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 8%

Josh Short - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 8%

Erin Lee Sousa-Stanley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Granite Theater 6%

Joan Dillenback - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Adam Crescenzi - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 24%

Marion Markham - WAITING GOT GODOT - Colonial 10%

Tabi Baez-Bradway - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 6%

Tony Annicone - SOCIAL SECURITY - The Arctic Playhouse 6%

Joe Wilson, Jr. - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Tatyana Marie Carlo - SUENO - Trinity Repertory Theatre 4%

Richard Johnson - EXIT LAUGHING - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

Greg Geer - PLAY ON! - The Community Players 4%

Karen Besson - RIPCORD - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

David Valentin - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 3%

Catia - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Burbage 3%

Joe Wilson Jr - AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 3%

Lynne Collinson - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - The Players 3%

Tony Annicone - LIE, CHEAT AND GENUFLECT - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Jonathan Pitts-Wiley - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Allen MacLeod - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 2%

Rachel Walshe - IRONBOUND - The Gamm Theatre 2%

Jude Sandy - AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Rebecca Maxfield - THE ASSEMBLYWOMEN - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Curt Columbus - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Jude Sandy - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Theatre 1%

Joan Dillenback - SYLVIA - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Christopher Windom - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Logan Serabian - EVERYBODY - Burbage Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

MAMMA MIA! - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 16%

KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 9%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 8%

RENT - Academy Players of RI 7%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 7%

CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 5%

OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 4%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

JUNK - Burbage Theatre Company 3%

HAIR - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 2%

AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 1%

AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Gamm Theatre 1%

THE ASSEMBLYWOMEN - Head Trick Theatre 1%

JUNK - Burbage 1%

SUENO - Trinity Repertory Theatre 1%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 1%

IRONBOUND - The Gamm Theatre 0%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Del Santo - ALMOST MAINE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 22%

Matthew Eisemann - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 16%

Jose Santiago - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Jackie Cabrero - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre 8%

Elliot Konstant - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 8%

Jose Santiago - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 6%

Haley Ahlborg - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 5%

Ron Allen - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players 3%

James Horban - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Alejandro Fajardo - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Rep 3%

Andy Russ - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

Haley Ahlborg - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 3%

Amith Chandrashaker - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 2%

Christina Watanabe - SUEÑO - Trinity Rep 2%

Brandon Stirling Baker - THE NUTCRACKER - Festival Ballet Providence 2%

Dawn Chiang - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Jason Lynch - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 27%

Jacob Priddy - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 19%

Nathan Urdangen - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Tabi Baez-Bradway - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 8%

Jacob Priddy - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Kroy Presley - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Milly Massey - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Alex Tirrell - HAIR-IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 5%

Gunnar Manchester - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 3%

Joe Carvalho - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players 3%

Andrew Smithson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Milly Massey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Gamm Theatre 2%



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 19%

INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 19%

RENT - Academy Players of RI 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 7%

CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 7%

MAMMA MIA! - The Community Players 7%

NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 7%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 5%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 4%

PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

ROCK SHOW - Rhode Island Youth Theatre 25%

THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 23%

SHREW - CCRI Summer Rep 16%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Theatre Company 10%

A TREE FALLS IN BROOKLINE - The Community Players 10%

A LIE AGREED UPON - The Gamm Theatre 7%

LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 5%

LIFTED - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ashley Lopes - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 15%

Stephen Grivers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - JDP Theater Co. 8%

JP Qualters - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 8%

Luke Hamilton - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Julian Malone - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Cassandra Richards - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Jamestown community theatre 5%

Rowan Vadenais - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Academy Players 5%

Tyler Rebello - RENT - Academy Players of RI 4%

David Banno - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 4%

Taylor Isaac Gray - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Isabella Cagnon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 4%

Ricardo Pitts-Wiley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 4%

Audrey Belle Adams - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Shaye Miller - HAIR-IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Greg Gillis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Academy Players 3%

Zach Searle - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Gunnar Manchester - NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Aidan Cole - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 2%

Liz Messier - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Ophelia Rivera - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 2%

Rodney Witherspoon II - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Kayla Shimizu - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Eugenia Zinovieva - THE NUTCRACKER - Festival Ballet Providence 1%

Donna Gorham - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 1%

Brenna DiFrancesco - BLUE UNTIL JUNE - Festival Ballet Providence 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Nick Gaulin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 23%

Nicole Saxon - ABOUT HER - Bryant University 6%

Courtney Satterley - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 5%

Dan Morrison - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 5%

Timothy Crowe - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Liam Roberts - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 4%

Courtney Satterley - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 4%

Brian Linden - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theayer 3%

Joyce Leven - SOCIAL SECURITY - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Rose Weaver - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Theatre 3%

Ryan Foster - PLAY ON! - The Community Players 3%

Terry Simpson - THE HATMAKER'S WIFE - Arctic Playhouse 3%

Angela Brazil - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Mark Lima - SOCIAL SECURITY - The Arctic Playhouse 2%

Jered McLenigan - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 2%

Ricardo Pitts-Wiley - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Rep 2%

Victo Neto - LIFTED - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Tom DiMaggio - SYLVIA - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Morgan Salpietro - SYLVIA - The players at barker 2%

Daniel Duque-Estrada - SUEÑO - Trinity Rep 2%

Nora Eschenheimer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Gamm Theatre 2%

Taavon Gamble - THE INHERITNACE - Trinity Repertory Theatre 2%

Stephen Thorne - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Aizhaneya Carter - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Rep 2%

Eric Dwyer - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Play

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre 25%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 12%

OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 8%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse 6%

THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 6%

JUNK - Burbage Theatre Company 6%

EXIT LAUGHING - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

SUEÑO - Trinity Rep 4%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

20TH CENTURY BLUES - The Players 4%

AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 4%

LIE, CHEAT AND GENUFLECT - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 2%

SYLVIA - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Theatre 2%

A LIE AGREED UPON - Gamm Theatre 1%

EVERYBODY - Burbage Theatre Company 1%

THE ASSEMBLYWOMEN - Head Trick Theatre 1%

FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

IRONBOUND - The Gamm Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Donna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 15%

Kyle Dixon - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 13%

John Tedeschi - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 10%

Kyle Dixon - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Sara Brown - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 6%

Dan Clement - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

Haley Ahlborg - SHREW - CCRI Summer Rep 5%

Keri King, Max Ponticelli, and ​Monica Shinn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

Tabi Baez-Bradway - SHREW - CCRI Summer Rep 4%

Patrick Lynch - SUEÑO - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Michael McGarty - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Rebecca Magnotta - MEN ON BOATS - Contemporary Theatre Company 3%

Will Stanley - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 3%

Michael McGarty - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Michael McGarty - AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 3%

Max Ponticelli - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 2%

Baron E. Pugh - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Leah Vachon - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Samuel Silva - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 18%

Hailey O’Leary - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre 12%

Don Hanna - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 10%

Terry Shea - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 10%

Samuel Silva - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Don Hanna - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Terry Shea - RIPCORD - Barker Playhouse 5%

Andy Russ - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Germán Martinez - SUEÑO - Trinity Rep 4%

Broken Chord - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Rep 4%

Terry Shea - MOBY DICK:THEN AND NOW - Mixed Magic Theatre 4%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Andy Russ - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 3%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Peter Hurowitz - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kaylee Arruda - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 19%

Kevin B. McGlynn - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 10%

Cady Santo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 9%

Betsy Rinaldi - RENT (NON EQ) - Academy Players 9%

Nathaniel Moore - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - JDP Theatre Co 8%

Audrey Belle Adams - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Emma Wilcox - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Kat Gold - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 4%

James Oblak - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Taavon Gamble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 3%

Laura Yen Solito - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 3%

Aimee Doherty - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Gabriella Rose - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Jason Quinn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Madeleine Barker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Ava Gaudet - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 2%

Jennifer Mischley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Russell Garrett - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 2%

Ian Nicolato - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - PPAC 1%

Rodney Witherpoon II - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 1%

Madeleine Barker - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 1%