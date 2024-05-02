Burbage Theatre Co. Concludes 12th Season with THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After their innovative and acclaimed RI premiere production of Jen Silverman's Collective Rage: A Play In 5 Betties, Burbage Theatre Co concludes their 12th Season with Stephen Adly Guirgis's The Motherf**ker with the Hat, directed by Trinity Rep company member Jackie Davis, director of last season's Red Velvet by Lolita Chakrabarti.

THE MOTHERF*CKER WITH THE HAT will be presented for 13 performances from May 30 through June 16 at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre.

“Stephen Adly Guirgis is one of our great contemporary American Playwrights – he is undoubtedly among the greatest contemporary writers of dialogue that our American theatre has to offer. We are immeasurably thrilled to bring this hilarious and complicated play that-shall-not-be-named to our Burbage stage. A farce of moral relativism – a romantic comedy with a baseball bat – this production is bound to make you laugh, force a gasp or two, and leave you thinking for some time to come.

“After last year's powerful and immensely successful production of Lolita Chakrabarti's Red Velvet, the incomparable Jackie Davis, resident actor at Trinity Repertory Company, returns to direct a stunning ensemble, including Victor Machado (Romeo & Juliet), Catia (Sense & Sensibility), and Anthony Goes (Junk), as well as a few newcomers to our Burbage stage. The perfect play and team to cap off our 12th season.,” by Jeff Church, Artistic Director, Burbage Theatre Co

Burbage Theatre Co's production of Stephen Adly Guirgis's The Motherf**ker with the Hat begins previews on May 30 and closes on June 16 after 13 performances. All performances will take place at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre (59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860).

