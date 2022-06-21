JOHN MULANEY: FROM SCRATCH Second Show Added At The Providence Performing Arts Center 

Emmy Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian John Mulaney has added a second show at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 7PM after selling out Saturday, November 12.



Currently, Mulaney's 2021/2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows.



Tickets for John Mulaney's November 13, 2022 show at 7P go on sale on Thursday, June 23 at 10A local time at ppacri.org, at the Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).



A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday: 10A - 5P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.



Mulaney's shows at PPAC will be phone-free experiences. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.



All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.



Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.



In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with his sold out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; in 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the "best hour of his career;" in 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as "one of the best stand-up comics alive."



John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as 'Stefon' with Bill Hader and appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent. He has written for IFC's Documentary Now! and Netflix's Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.



He's also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway. The duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The P'dcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.