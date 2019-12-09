Four Dogs Selected For Festival Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

Festival Ballet Providence is excited to announce that the search is over. Four very special dogs - Dulce, The Duke, Baci and Phoebe -- will perform as the new "Nutcracker Dog" for the Company's 2019 production of this beloved ballet at the Providence Performing Art Center, December 13-15, 2019. Three of the fluffy finalists were selected by a panel of expert judges out of an original group of more than 30 dogs that auditioned in November. One dog, Phoebe, is returning after being selected in the first round of auditions last year.

This was the second year for the event, originally commissioned after the Company announced the beloved Nutcracker mascot "Archie" was retiring from the stage. The four cast members will be known as "Archie" in his memory -- Archie passed peacefully during the summer - and dog auditions for the role will take place each year.

This year's dog auditions was produced in partnership with EGAPL "Heart of RI" animal rescue organization and in addition to the featured Nutcracker dogs, the performances will also showcase dogs available for adoption through the rescue organization.

Festival Ballet Providence (FBP), Rhode Island's premiere ballet company and New England's second largest ballet company, delights audiences with a diverse repertoire of classical, neo-classical, and contemporary dance. Founded in 1978 and in its 42nd Season, the company enriches the lives of its audiences, inspiring the community by presenting world-class dance. The Company, made up of approximately 30 full-time professional dancers, performs in three venues in Providence throughout its September-May season. Together with its pre-professional School with 300 actively enrolled students and its robust outreach programs reaching 13,000 youth annually, Festival Ballet is one of the leading arts organizations in the region. Festival Ballet Providence strives to bring the transformative power of dance to the widest possible audience.





