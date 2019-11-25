First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Rhode Island Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:
Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional
Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional
Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional
Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional
Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional
Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional
Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional
Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional
Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional
Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional
Best Choreography - Professional
Best Choreography - Semi-Professional
Best Costumes - Professional
Best Costumes - Semi-Professional
Best Director (Musical) - Professional
Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional
Best Director (Play) - Professional
Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional
Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional
Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional
Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional
Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional
Best Lighting Design - Professional
Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional
Best Musical - Professional
Best Musical - Semi-Professional
Best Play - Professional
Best Play - Semi-Professional
Best Sound Design - Professional
Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional
Best Stage Design - Professional
Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional
Clay Roberts - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 34%
Jude Sandy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
Jason Loete - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 16%
Jonah King - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%
Kyle Buonfiglio - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 16%
Kevin Broccoli - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
Stephen Thorne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
Stephen Berenson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 23%
Connor Coughlin - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 15%
Nick Gallo - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 22%
Marc Cesana - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 20%
Christopher Margadonna - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 16%
Scott Aiello - THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 30%
Joe Wilson jr. - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 26%
Anthony Goes - TRUE WEST - The Gamm Theatre 23%
Mike Daniels - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 24%
Teddy Lytle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 24%
Dillon Medina - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - BURBAGE THEATRE CO. 10%
Stephen Berenson - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 41%
Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 31%
Kai Tshikosi - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 28%
Kevin Broccoli - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 23%
Dan Perkins - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 15%
Dan Boyle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 10%
Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 32%
Rebecca Gibel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%
Allsun O'Malley - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 13%
Sophia Ross - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 18%
Justina Mabray - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 15%
Dalita Getzoyan - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 14%
Rachael Warren - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 45%
SHANNON HARTMAN - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 25%
Katie Claire McGrath - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 18%
Ashley Lopes - GREASE - Stadium Theatre 17%
Lily Ferreira - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%
Allii Fontaine - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 11%
Rebecca Gibel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 38%
Julia Atwood - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 19%
Octavia Chavez-Richmond - MARISOL - Trinity Repertory Company 18%
Samantha Lima - FREAKY FRIDAY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 31%
Madison Weinhoffer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 13%
Tammy Brown - HAMLET - Contemporary Theater Company 10%
Janice Duclos - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 40%
Angela Brazil - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 34%
Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 26%
Anastasia Lafrance - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 20%
Karen Gail Kessler - ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 18%
Victoria Ezikovich - GIDION’S KNOT - Counter Productions Theatre Company 18%
Charlie Sutton - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 63%
Kelli Barclay - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 37%
Brieanna Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 28%
Julia Gillis - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 26%
Kira Hawkridge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 17%
Andy Jean - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 27%
Bottari and Case - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 26%
David Costa-Cabral - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 24%
Johnny Cagno - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 47%
Victoria Ezikovich - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 20%
Emma Impagliazzo and Trey Hendley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 17%
Tyler Dobrowsky - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
Richard Sabellico - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 26%
Josh Short - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 24%
Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 20%
Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
Kira Hawkridge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 12%
Joe Wilson Jr. & Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 49%
Taibi Magar - PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 42%
Taibi Magar - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 9%
Clay Martin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 18%
Kira Hawkridge and Siobhan LaPorte-Cauley - CREATION X - OUT LOUD Theatre 15%
Catherine Fox - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 12%
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 36%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%
FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 22%
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 21%
IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 12%
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 38%
BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 33%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 30%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 21%
ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 16%
THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 13%
Dan Scully - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 29%
Jose Santiago - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 22%
Steve McLellan - NIGHT WATCH - The Gamm Theatre 13%
Matt Eisemann & Adam Ramsey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 26%
Dean Palmer, Jr. - TOMMY - Bristol Theatre Company 17%
Alexander Sprague - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 31%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 30%
FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 25%
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 21%
IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 13%
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 39%
BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 30%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 19%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 19%
ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 10%
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 9%
Danny Erdberg - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 46%
Joanna Lynn Staub - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 28%
Mikaal Suleiman - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 22%
Christine Fox/Ted Clement - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 26%
Jason Karol - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 22%
Tom Carroll - SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 21%
Kyle Dixon - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 52%
Kyle Dixon - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 25%
Kyle Dixon - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre by the Sea 18%
Johnny Cagno & Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 31%
Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 14%
Allii Fontaine and Justina Paolucci - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 14%
