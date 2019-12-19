December 19th Update: NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Rhode Island Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Professional

Clay Roberts - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 33%

Jude Sandy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%

Jason Loete - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 15%

Best Actor (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional

Jonah King - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 19%

Kyle Buonfiglio - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 16%

Kevin Broccoli - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Professional

Stephen Thorne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%

Stephen Berenson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 22%

Connor Coughlin - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 17%

Best Actor (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Marc Cesana - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 23%

Nick Gallo - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 20%

Christopher Margadonna - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 16%

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Professional

Scott Aiello - THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 30%

Joe Wilson jr. - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 27%

Anthony Goes - TRUE WEST - The Gamm Theatre 22%

Best Actor (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional

Mike Daniels - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 24%

Teddy Lytle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 24%

Dillon Medina - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - BURBAGE THEATRE CO. 10%

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Professional

Stephen Berenson - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 38%

Kai Tshikosi - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 32%

Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 30%

Best Actor (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Kevin Broccoli - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 23%

Dan Perkins - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 14%

ANDREW IACOVELLI - OUR TOWN - BURBAGE THEATRE CO. 11%

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Professional

Rebecca Gibel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 30%

Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 29%

Allsun O'Malley - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 14%

Best Actress (Musical), Lead - Semi-Professional

Samantha Lima - FREAKY FRIDAY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%

Sophia Ross - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 14%

Justina Mabray - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 13%

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Professional

Rachael Warren - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 45%

SHANNON HARTMAN - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 22%

Katie Claire McGrath - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 20%

Best Actress (Musical), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Ashley Lopes - GREASE - Stadium Theatre 17%

Justina Paolucci - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 11%

Lily Ferreira - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Professional

Rebecca Gibel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 37%

Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 20%

Julia Atwood - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 18%

Best Actress (Play), Lead - Semi-Professional

Madison Weinhoffer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 18%

Tammy Brown - HAMLET - Contemporary Theater Company 15%

Betsy Rinaldi - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Epic Theatre Company 12%

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Professional

Janice Duclos - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 38%

Angela Brazil - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 33%

Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 29%

Best Actress (Play), Supporting - Semi-Professional

Anastasia Lafrance - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 20%

Karen Gail Kessler - ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 18%

Victoria Ezikovich - GIDION'S KNOT - Counter Productions Theatre Company 18%

Best Choreography - Professional

Charlie Sutton - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 62%

Kelli Barclay - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 38%

Best Choreography - Semi-Professional

Brieanna Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 27%

Julia Gillis - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 27%

Julia Gillis - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 17%

Best Costumes - Professional

Bottari and Case - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 27%

Andy Jean - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 25%

David Costa-Cabral - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 25%

Best Costumes - Semi-Professional

Johnny Cagno - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 45%

Victoria Ezikovich - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 21%

Emma Impagliazzo and Trey Hendley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 16%

Best Director (Musical) - Professional

Tyler Dobrowsky - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%

Richard Sabellico - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 25%

Josh Short - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 22%

Best Director (Musical) - Semi-Professional

Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 19%

Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 17%

Kira Hawkridge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%

Best Director (Play) - Professional

Joe Wilson Jr. & Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 51%

Taibi Magar - PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 40%

Taibi Magar - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 9%

Best Director (Play) - Semi-Professional

Clay Martin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 17%

Kira Hawkridge and Siobhan LaPorte-Cauley - CREATION X - OUT LOUD Theatre 14%

Catherine Fox - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 13%

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Professional

NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 35%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 30%

FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 21%

Best Ensemble Cast (Musical) - Semi-Professional

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 21%

IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 14%

ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 11%

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Professional

THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 38%

BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 36%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 26%

Best Ensemble Cast (Play) - Semi-Professional

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 21%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 15%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 12%

Best Lighting Design - Professional

Dan Scully - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 28%

Jose Santiago - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 22%

Jose Santiago - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 13%

Best Lighting Design - Semi-Professional

Matt Eisemann & Adam Ramsey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 25%

Dean Palmer, Jr. - TOMMY - Bristol Theatre Company 18%

Alexander Sprague - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%

Best Musical - Professional

NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 30%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 29%

FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 24%

Best Musical - Semi-Professional

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 20%

IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 18%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 12%

Best Play - Professional

THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 37%

BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 32%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 18%

Best Play - Semi-Professional

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 19%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 10%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 10%

Best Sound Design - Professional

Danny Erdberg - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 43%

Joanna Lynn Staub - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 32%

Mikaal Suleiman - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 20%

Best Sound Design - Semi-Professional

Christine Fox/Ted Clement - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 24%

Tom Carroll - SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 23%

Jason Karol - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 21%

Best Stage Design - Professional

Kyle Dixon - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 51%

Kyle Dixon - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 27%

Kyle Dixon - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre by the Sea 17%

Best Stage Design - Semi-Professional

Johnny Cagno & Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 30%

Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%

Allii Fontaine and Justina Paolucci - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 13%

