DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Returns To The Providence Performing Arts Center In 2024

Disney Concerts today announced that Disney Princess – The Concert, a celebration of the music of Disney's iconic princesses performed by Broadway stars, will return to the US for a 39-city tour in March and April 2024. Disney Princess – The Concert will visit the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 7:30P.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 29 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI, 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org.

Tickets are $29.50 - $79.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

The 2024 cast will feature Lissa deGuzman (‘Jasmine' in Broadway's Aladdin, Wicked), Syndee Winters (‘Nala' in Broadway's The Lion King, Hamilton) and Anneliese Van Der Pol (Broadway's final ‘Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, Disney Channel star of “That's So Raven” and “Raven's Home”), as well as Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) and Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees).

Since its debut in Saudi Arabia and its inaugural US tour throughout the 2021/2022 season, Disney Princess – The Concert will have visited 18 countries on 5 continents prior to the new US 2024 leg, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Brazil, Poland, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, China and Thailand. Additionally, Disney Princess – The Concert has performed with the legendary Boston Pops and the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

As always, fans attending are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, as these Broadway stars perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend” and “How Far I'll Go.” The 2024 tour includes new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney's greatest heroes and villains. Larger than life animation and theatrical effects accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which in 2019 accounted for over 900 performances in many of the world's top concert venues.